The silent killer: Matt's fight with MND

LEGACY: Kelli Downey and her husband Matt. Mrs Downey says fundraising is critical for research to find a cure for the disease and to support families who require funds for equipment. Contributed

MATTHEW Downey was 38 when his life and the lives of his family were turned upside down.

The former Tannum Seagulls player was diagnosed with motor neurone disease - a degenerative disease that causes muscles to gradually weaken - in November 2014.

Today, six days after the two-year anniversary of Mr Downey's death and on Global Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day, his widow Kelli wants the community to know the importance of fundraising for a cure.

"The day Matt got diagnosed ... your world as you knew just stopped," Mrs Downey said.

The father of three began noticing symptoms in April 2014. This included a lack of stability in his hands and a loss of balance, which progressed to a speech slur.

Mrs Downey said no doctor they visited suggested that his symptoms matched those of MND sufferers.

But in November 2014 Mr Downey was in Brisbane for a few days when a close friend noticed his deteriorating condition.

Mr Downey's friend took him to the Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital emergency rooms where nerve testing was conducted and a diagnosis made.

His family drove from Gladstone immediately.

After returning home, Mrs Downey said she and her husband stopped working to spend time as a family.

"You just don't know how much time you are going to have ... I became his full-time carer from that day," Mrs Downey said.

Today she does what she can to raise awareness for the disease.

"It changed our lives forever ... it really haunts you, the suffering and pain," Mrs Downey said.

"There are so many special things that have happened since Matt's passing ... on the days that should be really happy, that's extra hard.

"But the one thing that amazed me with Matt was that he was not angry.

"He never took that path of questioning why it had to be him."

Mrs Downey said fundraising was critical for research to find a cure for the disease and to support families who require funds for equipment.

"There are people that are living in pain in their final stages of life and they shouldn't have to because they can't afford to access vital medical equipment," she said.

"It really is the worst disease ... it just takes all your dignity, all your ability but you're still mentally sharp so you are locked in a body that no longer works."

According to the MND Queensland website, more than 2000 people have MND in Australia.

About 58 per cent are under age 65.

MND Queensland fundraising and communications manager Jason Russo said many people did not understand the disease.

"They don't realise that MND is a devastating, fatal, neurological disease with no known cause or cure," Mr Russo said.

"In many cases people with MND can still be completely cognitive while their body is no longer functioning."

The Ice Bucket Challenge to raise awareness and funds to find a cure will be held in August.

For information about MND visit mndaq.org.au.