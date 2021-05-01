The secrets of powerhouse schoolboy production line

Patrician Brothers Blacktown has produced a long list of NRL stars, coaches Greg Beacroft and Noah Meares reveal the secret of their success.

Patrician Brothers Blacktown has produced a long list of NRL stars, coaches Greg Beacroft and Noah Meares reveal the secret of their success.

When Greg Beacroft tunes into a Panthers game, familiar faces flood his television screen.

There's Jarome Luai, the electric five-eighth who used to sing in the corridors at Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown.

Old boys Stephen Crichton, Tyrone May and Spencer Leniu often star, too.

In fact, the school's rugby league co-ordinator can spot former students in most NRL games these days.

"Because I've been in the job for nine years, I can turn on the televisions, and pretty much every NRL game will feature several boys from our school," Beacroft said.

"We've got one or two players at every NRL club at the moment, including the Warriors and the Broncos.

"It's good for the boys at school now, to aspire to be like them, it's a great thrill."

Pictured is Patrician Brothers Blacktown players celebrating their win of the 2020 NRL Schoolboy Cup Grand Final. Picture: Richard Dobson

Patties has produced a long list of NRL stars - from legends such as Luke Lewis to hot young talent DaineLaurie, Luai and Crichton.

Exciting rookies Sunia Turuva, Taylan May, Jakob Arthur and Sean Russell are also alumni.

But how exactly does the school foster so much talent?

"The work starts from when they're in Year 7. We want them to realise that it's not just football," Beacroft said.

"If we tell every kid that they're going to be an NRL player, you're doing them an injustice because they're not all going to make it.

"We want them to be good people, have great opportunities and be prepared for the rest of their lives as well."

Year 7 players from left Alexander Pupualii, 12, Calvary Luai, 12, Tyrone Moeroa, 12, and Cornelius Pupualii, 12. Picture: Jonathan Ng

When kids arrive in Year 7, they can join the under-13s program coached by Joseph Tramontana, a member of Penrith's reserve-grade squad.

For most students, the ultimate goal is to represent Patties in the NRL Schoolboy Cup. The rugby league powerhouse has won the national title once and been runners up on six occasions.

"In the NRL Schoolboy Cup, to win any match is a great achievement … seeing dreams that boys had in Year 7 come in Year 12 is great" Beacroft said.

"When we play grand finals, the whole school watches. Even the kids and teachers with no interest in football, they love those days."

Patrician Brothers College, Blacktown coaches from left Joseph Tramontana, Noah Meares and Greg Beacroft with the Schoolboy Cup. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The reigning NRL Schoolboy Cup NSW champions will kick off their title defence in two weeks' time with a Round 1 showdown against Endeavour Sports High School.

First-grade coach Noah Meares - Penrith's Harold Matts assistant coach - said the 2021 squad is young and enthusiastic.

One player to watch is Ethan Sanders, the level-headed halfback who steered Parramatta to the Harold Matts grand final.

"Watching him in the Harold Matts this year, he's really found his leadership there," Meares said.

"He's a very patient player with a versatile skill set, he seems to do the right things at the right time. We're looking forward to him taking over where Jake (Arthur) left last year."

Meares also expects John Sagaga to excel.

"He was a big part of our forward pack last year, he'll step up a leadership role with the forwards this year," Meares said.

"He's currently training with Jersey Flegg for Penrith, so he's probably a step ahead, hopefully he can pass on some knowledge. He's a very dynamic middle forward, he's got skills others his age don't seem to have."

Patrician Brothers Blacktown players from left, Myles Martin, Suliasi Aho, Ethan Sanders, Judah Galuvao, Tana Papu, Siotame Hansen, Hanisi Afu and Wilson De Courcey, the NRL Schoolboy Cup is starting back up and Patrician Brothers Blacktown are defending champions. Picture: Jonathan Ng

The 2021 NRL Schoolboy Cup kicks off next Wednesday, when All Saints College Maitland takes on Holy Cross College at 12pm.

All NRL Schoolboy Cup games will be live-streamed with commentary on www.dailytelegraph.com.au

Originally published as The secrets of powerhouse schoolboy production line