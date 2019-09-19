The secret to life at 90

Lewis Weston, 90, lifting weights and doing a bicep curl at the Gladstone Physio & Fitness gym

Lewis Weston, 90, lifting weights and doing a bicep curl at the Gladstone Physio & Fitness gym

LEWIS Weston, a 90-year-old war veteran and prostate cancer survivor, said keeping active is his secret to staying healthy and happy.

For almost four years, Mr Weston, who turned 90 on Tuesday, has attended three sessions every week at Gladstone Physio and Fitness as part of a Department of Veteran Affairs wellness program.

Lewis Weston, 90, doing a bench push up at the Gladstone Physio & Fitness gym

“I couldn’t live without without being active now,” Mr Weston said.

“I’m a survivor of prostate cancer, I’ve got stints in my heart and I wear glasses and hearing aids and I’ve got dentures but I still come to gym.”

The gym sessions are done in a small group with an exercise physiologist and include biking, chest presses, leg curls, lat pull downs, push ups, breathing exercises, overhead presses, bicep curls and balancing.

Mr Weston said he enjoyed seeing the results of his continual exercise over the years and looked forward to every session.

“If I was to stop coming to the gym now and give it away for any reason at all, I think I’d fade away fast.”

Lewis Weston, 90, on the bike at the Gladstone Physio & Fitness gym

On the mornings he isn’t at the gym, Mr Weston said he makes sure he goes for a walk with his dog, which is usually about 4km.

Mr Weston said he also considers time spent at the gym to be part of his “social life”.

“When (others) speak of golf or the bowls being a good social life, I say well ‘my social life is at the gym now’,” Mr Weston said.

“It’s a part of living to me, I would be lost without it.”

“Any of the friends I do have now, I think I made through here.”

Mr Weston said he was grateful for the staff and friends he has made at the gym.

“They’re family to me,” he said.

Lewis Weston, 90, and his exercise physiologist at Gladstone Physio & Fitness, Tiarna Bateman

To others wanting to join the gym, Mr Weston said to “just give it a go”.

“No one is going to laugh at them ... anyone can come here,” he said.

Gladstone Physio and Fitness Gym manager Melissa McGown said the staff have enjoyed watching Lew for the last four years.

“I’ve been here watching Lew the whole time, and everyone that comes in the door ... is always just so inspired by him,” Mrs McGown said.

“It’s awesome to watch. We love it. He is just amazing.”