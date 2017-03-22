The secret to being Gladstone's oldest dance teacher

GROOVIN GRANNY: 99-year-old Gwen Coyle has been teaching dance for over half a century.

WALTZING her way through life is the secret to this grandmother's vivacious life.

At 99-years-old, Gwen Coyle is still teaching weekly dance classes, driving her car and living at home with her miniature foxie.

"I've just taken it all in my stride, the years have just passed and I'm still here and still enjoying life,” Mrs Coyle said.

Teaching dance classes on Tuesday afternoons for two and a half hours, Mrs Coyle said she had been dancing since she was four-years-old and loved it.

"I think the social life that goes with it, meeting people, getting them to dance and feeling like I'm doing something,” she said.

"I teach anybody of any age, it does depend on what they want to do; ballroom or Latin American.”

Alongside her secretary work in England, Mrs Coyle said she had danced her whole life with her late husband.

"We met by accident and we rather liked each other and it went on from there,” she said.

After moving to Gladstone in late 1972, Mrs Coyle said her late daughter was already living here.

"(My husband and I) were both working in London and it was a two and a half hour drive to London in the morning and then in the evening and we thought, are we going to do this for the rest of our lives or move to Australia,” she said.

Between two sons and ten grand children, there is a lot of family to keep the lively dance teacher on her toes.

"I have an enormous number of great grand children, around 25, I don't know the exact number,” Mrs Coyle said.

Keeping her independence that comes with her license, Mrs Coyle said being able to drive was important.

"I like to feel I can get out of this house and go somewhere when I want to, I use it every day but Thursdays ... I have a day off,” she said.

"I have no restrictions on my license, which is amazing really, I thought they might restrict me.

"I do restrict myself staying in Gladstone ... I don't want to drive fast on the road.”

Living a long and active life through maintaining a healthy lifestyle, Mrs Coyle said she wished she knew the secret.

"I don't drink, I have the occasional glass of wine, I don't smoke, I am inclined to live a lot on green veggies and salads,” she said.

"Food makes a difference to the way you feel.”