The Rubens are coming to Gladstone

IT'S OFFICIAL: The Rubens will play Gladstone this May.

IT'S OFFICIAL: The Rubens will play Gladstone this May. Contributed

GLADSTONE will be the first Queensland stop on The Rubens' map this May as they get stuck into a nationwide tour with a show at The Harvey Road Tavern.

2018 has already been a huge year for the alternative rock band, hailing from Menangle in New South Wales.

After the release last October of party anthem Million Man, the band played some big Aussie venues and then hit the tarmac, embarking on a global tour with sell-out shows across Canada, the United States and England.

Former Triple J hottest 100 winners, The Rubens have announced their third studio album, Lo La Ru, which is set to be released on June 29.

Fans no doubt can't wait that long and to help them out, the five-piece group have released a new single Never Ever featuring Sarah Aarons an Australian singer/songwriter based in Los Angeles.

Known for their electrifying live performances, the band will finish their 15-stop tour in Darwin in mid-June after crossing through Queensland, Western Australia and Victoria.

The Rubens first formed in February 2011, originally with only four members and soon became known for their blues tunes mixed with soul.

The Rubens will support P!nk when she tours in June with her Beautiful Trauma show.

INTERESTED?

The Rubens play The Harvey Road Tavern on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 8pm

Tickets go on sale tomorrow @ 9am

Go to: tickets.oztix.com. au/?Event=86404