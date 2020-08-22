The Rock set to call Queensland home

The Sunshine State will become Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s hometown of Honolulu when the Hollywood superstar bases himself in Brisbane to shoot a biopic.

The Sunshine State will become Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s hometown of Honolulu when the Hollywood superstar bases himself in Brisbane to shoot a biopic.

The Rock is headed Down Under.

The world-highest paid actor Dwayne Johnson is set to call Australia his temporary home with the wrestler-turned-screen giant to film his new autobiographical TV series here.

The Jumanji star is expected to arrive in Queensland later this year to begin shooting the first of what is expected to be three 11-episode seasons of his own coming-of-age tale Young Rock.

The production is expected to be the first major production to be based out of Brisbane's recently opened $12 million film and TV studio located in Hemmant, east of the Queensland capital.

However sources on the production say location options are also being scouted in parts of coastal New South Wales.

Based on Johnson's meteoric transformation from celebrity wrestler to international movie icon, Young Rock will be set in his home city of Honolulu in Hawaii with plans to recreate the backdrop in Brisbane.

As well as writing and producing much of the series, Johnson will also appear in every episode of the show.

The single-camera comedy, which set to air on NBC in the US midway through next year, is co-written by Nahnatchka Khan who was the showrunner on Fresh Off The Boat.

The Rock with his daughters. Picture: Instagram

Johnson is expected to arrive in Queensland in late October with show sources saying production scouts picked the state over NSW and Victoria due to its relatively low COVID-19 infection rate.

The multimillion-dollar production is tipped to generate hundreds of local film industry jobs and will likely provide a long-term base for Johnson with a further two seasons also expected to be shot here.

Johnson most recently hosted and produced The Titan Games in the US and recently starred in Jumanji: The Next Level which has, so far, grossed more than $800 million worldwide.

The Rock when he was four years old. Picture: Instagram