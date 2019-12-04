Menu
Dwayne Johnson has opened up about divorcing his first wife. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Celebrity

The Rock opens up on painful divorce

by Jaclyn Hendricks
4th Dec 2019 10:16 AM

DWAYNE "The Rock" Johnson was hesitant to tie the knot again after his 2007 split from ex-wife Dany Garcia.

"My divorce did a number on me," the Jumanji: The Next Level actor said in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

"I wasn't fearful of getting married again, there was just some hesitancy. But Lauren (Hashian) was incredibly patient: 'I love you, you love me, we have this amazing life together - no presh'."

In August, Johnson, 47, revealed he secretly married longtime girlfriend Hashian in Hawaii.

 

The couple, who are parents to daughters Jasmine, 3, and Tiana, 1, have been together for more than a decade after meeting on the set of The Game Plan in 2006.

"Within 30 seconds, I thought, 'Wow, this girl's stunning'," Johnson said of his first glance at Hashian, 35.

 

Though Hashian was also reeling from a break-up at the time, Johnson - who also shares daughter Simone, 18, with Garcia - credited fate for bringing them together.

"At the time, I was going through my break-up with Dany, and she (Hashian) was just coming off a big break-up too," Johnson explained.

"Ironically, when you're not looking for something, the power of the universe kind of takes over."

Johnson started dating Hashian in 2007. His divorce from Garcia was finalised the following year.

This article originally appeared on the NY Post and was reproduced with permission

