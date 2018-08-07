The Ripple Effect: Movie to spread message of awareness

Suicide: The Ripple Effect is a feature length documentary film by Kevin Hines.

MARK Brookes is on a suicide prevention mission and his next chapter involves promoting a powerful documentary by suicide survivor Kevin Hines.

In September 2000, the then 19-year-old Mr Hines leapt off the Golden Gate Bridge. He survived but received spinal injuries that he eventually recovered from.

The life-changing event spurred him to lobby for suicide barriers to be installed on the bridge and to spread awareness.

It was a long and often frustrating process, but in June 2014 California approved funding to install barriers.

Delays in construction meant installation began this month with completion set for 2021.

Bridge officials documented nearly 1700 people leaping to their deaths since the landmark opened in 1937, although many believe that number is closer to 2000.

Mark Brookes (left) and John Whitten, who runs suicide safe talks for high school students in Gladstone. Christine McKee

Mr Hines made a movie as part of his mission to help reduce the number of suicides around the world.

Suicide - The Ripple Effect is a documentary that chronicles his personal journey and will screen at Gladstone Cinemas on September 7 at 7pm.

"Kevin's whole story came about from mental illness at a young age, attempting to take his own life and surviving," Mr Brookes said.

"He understood there was a story behind that and wanted to create an understanding that we need to find ways of communicating, coping and connecting, and finding that local support to understand that we're all here for each other.

"He's also written a book (Cracked Not Broken) around that event. He understood connecting via communication around these issues are of key importance.

"The movie revolves around him confessing about what he had done and one of the key points of the confession was the priest said he needed to talk to and help people.

"So he's dedicated his energy toward others and done a lot of work with the American military around PTSD.

"I thought it would be a great way to bring our community together."

Visit https://fan-force.com/screenings/suicide-the-ripple-effect-gladstone-cinema-qld/ for tickets.

Tickets are $22 (including booking fee) and must be bought before 10am on August 28.

If you or anyone you know needs help, phone Lifeline on 131114. If it's an emergency, phone 000.