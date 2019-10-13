The revolt rising within One Nation

ONE Nation only managed to win one seat at the 2017 state election despite predictions it could repeat its stunning 1998 result.

But while it failed to become a king maker, the far-right minor party ran second in almost a quarter of the state's seats and its preferences - as high as 20 per cent or more in several seats - made an impact.

The October 2020 state election is expected to be a much tighter race.

Labor can only afford to lose one of its 48 seats in the 93-seat House in order to hold majority government. The LNP needs to win an extra nine seats to win in its own right. If either side falls short then the crossbench will come into play to help form minority government.

Senator Pauline Hanson at Parliament House in Canberra.

And with compulsory preferential voting remaining in place, all eyes will be on One Nation and billionaire Clive Palmer and where they choose to run and direct their preferences on how-to-vote cards next year.

But before One Nation can get to that point, the party is going to have to weather an internal storm that's brewing within its membership. Its annual general meeting is scheduled for this Saturday. And some members are baying for the blood of the leadership.

The Sunday Mail can reveal a Go Fund Me page has been launched to help raise funds for members to attend the meeting. Those behind that page do not just want to attend, they want to enact changes.

"Pauline Hanson is a Queensland Senator, which is more than a full-time job," the page states.

"There are many party members who are of the opinion that Pauline needs to concentrate on her Senate work and leave other capable people to manage the executive and finances of One Nation.

"Unfortunately, because Pauline has not had the time to dedicate to the management of the One Nation Political Party, there are party members that believe that she has trusted and let the wrong people in to manage the party.

"Pauline cannot do every job herself and One Nation and Queensland need all jobs done efficiently and properly."

They want to raise money to pay the $150 fee needed to attend ($100 for pensioners) so they can move motions to replace Ms Hanson as president and to dump her high-profile right-hand man James Ashby.

"You may not be a supporter of Pauline Hanson or One Nation but One Nation is a political party that was intended to hold the major political parties to account," the page states. "Without democracy in this party, this will never happen."

Former One Nation member Sandy Turner launched the Go Fund Me appeal. He insists the move to replace Ms Hanson as "president for life" is for her own good, and the good of the party that bears her name.

"Pauline is doing a relatively good job in the Senate and this is where she must concentrate and dedicate her time to, for the future of our nation," Mr Turner said in a statement.

"I don't think Pauline will want to be removed as president for life, but the reasoning behind it is to protect her."

Stability has always been an issue for One Nation. The party has often struggled to keep its candidates, members and elected representatives inside the tent.

What happens on Saturday could have a major bearing on how it fairs in the ­critical 12 months ahead.