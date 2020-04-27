The reverse shutdown: Restrictions set to relax

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher is hopeful Lake Awoonga will be open for fishing soon.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher is hopeful Lake Awoonga will be open for fishing soon.

Measures designed to limit the spread of coronavirus will likely be lifted in reverse, with large-scale mass gatherings last on the agenda.

From midnight Friday, some non-essential activities will be allowed in Queensland including visiting national parks, recreational boating and jet skiing, picnics and shopping for things such as clothes and shoes.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher said it was likely the plan would be the reverse of how restrictions were rolled out, and that if people did the right thing, activities such as camping may be next.

He's also spoken to Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham about potentially reopening Lake Awoonga for fishing.

"Hopefully we'll get some good news over the next few days," he said.

The Boyne Tannum HookUp virtual random prize draw is on this weekend, and organiser Jennifer McGuire has been encouraging families to post their fishing photos on Facebook.

She welcomed the news that the reopening of Lake Awoonga might not be far away.

The government's strategy continues to aim to limit movement between districts; recreational travel will be allowed when restrictions lift, but only within a 50km radius.

Measures designed to limit contact between people who don't frequently interact remain in place; social distancing must be adhered to and activities can only be done with members of the same household or one other friend.

Banning of events of more than 500 people were among the first restrictions enforced in Queensland. That came before limits on the number of patrons at pubs and clubs, prior to the hospitality industry being effectively closed aside from takeaway and delivery.

Mr Butcher said people in Central Queensland had largely been doing the right thing and cautioned not to spoil it as restrictions begin to relax.

"The last thing we want to see is Tannum beach with 4000 people on it," he said.

The advice is to use common sense; if there is a family on the beach or in a picnic area, don't set up close by and risk groups combining."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the relaxation was "a very small step" that would need 100 per cent co-operation.

"If we do see mass gatherings, I will not hesitate to clamp back down," she said.

At-risk groups including older people are free to go out, but Mr Butcher said to schedule activities such as visiting supermarkets and shops when it's less likely to be busy.

"Try and save it for during the week when it's a bit quieter," he said.