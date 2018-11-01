The return of the Gruffalo

DELIGHTFUL TALE: The Gruffalo stage show will be appearing at the GECC tomorrow.

AFTER sell-out seasons across the world, including London's West End and Broadway, The Gruffalo will appearing in Gladstone.

Recommended for children aged three and older, even adults will be dazzled with brand new sets, costumes, songs, laughs and scary fun which have enticed fans around the world.

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood on the hunt for hazelnuts in this magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Armed with just a nut map and a very vivid imagination, Mouse runs into the smirking, wheeler-dealer Fox, an eccentric, retired Woodland Air Force General Owl and the maraca-shaking, party animal, Snake.

Rather than becoming the main course of their next meal, Mouse kills their appetites with stories of an imaginary monster friend.

But what happens when Mouse comes face to face with the very creature she imagined? After all, there's no such thing as a Gruffalo, is there?

A trio of bright, new performers will fill the forest with colourful characters and toe tapping, singalong songs.

Duration is about 55mins (no interval).