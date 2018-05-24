Menu
PRECISION WORK: Artist Marci Russo's winning entry - Tropic of Capricorn
News

The results of the 1770 Art Show are in

Julia Bartrim
by
24th May 2018 4:20 PM

AGNES Water artist Marci Russo took home the prize for best painting at the 1770 Art Show last night.

Her work titled Tropic of Capricorn was an acrylic on canvas of palm fronds.

"It's very detailed. It was based on a photograph I took up around Airlie Beach a couple of years ago," she said.

"With the shadows of the palm fronds on the trunks I thought it would be ridiculously hard for me to paint and it was."

 

Marci Russo said she'll keep on painting, after picking up the award for 'best painting'.
Marci was unable to attend the opening night gala at the Agnes Water Community Hall, as she was flying back from a six month tour of Europe and New Zealand.

A friend messaged her to let her know she'd won.

"I was really pleased to hear the news," she said.

David Allen, art show president, was at the event and said it had been a great night.

It was fantastic, we had a large crowd, who thoroughly enjoyed the evening, he said.

"The quality of the artwork was extraordinary, it was very difficult for the judge to come to a decision."

 

A section of high school student Tiahna Howard's winning entry which was titled Late Night.
The judge - Simon Elliott was provided by Queensland Art/Gallery of Modern Art (GOMA). It was his first time judging the event.

Eighty-two artists produced works for the event with more than 200 pieces on exhibition.

The Best in Show award went to Marlies Oakley, second prize to Keith Michel and the Hangers Award to Keith Blake.

David thanked the event's major sponsors: Bendigo Bank and Discovery Accountants and Advisers. Other local businesses also chipped in to support the event.

The works are on display until 2pm Sunday at the Agnes Water Community Hall.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

  • Best in Show - Marlies Oakley, Man in Red Turban after Van Eyk
  • Second prize - Keith Michel: Sculpture: Blue Holes
  • Hangers Award - Keith Blake

Section Winners

  • Painting - Marci Russo, Tropic of Capricorn, Acrylic on canvas
  • Drawing - Jake Thompson, Self Indulgent, Chalk and charcoal
  • Textile - Kerri-Ann Fraser, Hot Coco on an Autumn morning, Handwoven
  • Photography - Denise Wild, "What are you looking any?"
  • Sculpture - Gabrielle Mc Donald, The Bone Desert Racers. Inspired by Burning Man (Pair) Nevcada Desert, Recycled materials
  • Primary School - Fallon Harris, Fivehead, Crayon/pencil
  • High School - Tiahna Howard, Late Night, Digital

