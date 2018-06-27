The results are in after five years of rehab at Police Creek

POLICE Creek has had a big facelift but it hasn't happened overnight.

It's taken 540 volunteers five years to restore the creek's catchment to something of its former glory.

The project was delivered by the Fitzroy Basin Association with funding from the federal government program, Caring for Creeks. The funding period has just ended.

A FORTRESS: Weeds were choking Police Creek before being cleared by volunteers.

It's seen volunteers remove 5.4 tonnes of litter from the catchment and perform 55.5 hectares of erosion control.

They've also treated 80 hectares for weeds, including lantana, guinea grass, castor bean and leucaena - which is grown locally as a fodder grass but is bad news when it hits waterways.

Holly Lambert, FBA's community partnership coordinator, said the project, which began in 2013, has been very successful.

"It's amazing, when the community works together - what they can achieve is outstanding," she said.

Ms Lambert said while there was no more funding through Caring for Creeks "there's always more work to do".

"We are looking for opportunities to find funding sources to continue this work," she said.

"There may be other opportunities with different funding streams."

One of the project's key objectives was to improve water quality draining into the Great Barrier Reef.

Groups who took part in the project included Gidarjil, Conservation Volunteers Australia, Capricornia Catchments , Gladstone Regional Council and Harbour Watch.

FBA is urging all residents within the Police Creek catchment to think about how they can reduce their impact on the creek.

