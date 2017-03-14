The respected Gladstone locals behind huge new projects

A FAMILY with a history in the region dating back 150 years has become another driving force behind turning the Gladstone area into a retirement village mecca.

The Mann family purchased land in Benaraby between 1871-1910, including two adjacent rural properties on the Bruce Hwy at the Tannum Sands turn-off.

Now it's been passed from the late Bruce Mann to his four sons who have created the company, Boyneglade Property Development Pty Ltd, named after their family beef cattle property.

Graham Marsh, Jonathan Mann, Jason Sullivan and Michael Mann with plans for the Station Creek Lifestyle RV Home Park and Resort. Jon Ortlieb

Bruce Mann was a Gladstone identity, known for his farming efforts, landholding and work with the council.

His four sons, Michael, Jonathan, Anthony and Philip will now boost their father's lasting legacy, building a retirement hub on one piece of land, and a logistics and service centre on another.

They are the fourth generation of Manns in the region.

Their father, Bruce Mann, a prolific bee keeper and farmer and partner Enid Mann raised their four sons on a property at Benaraby.

In 1956, he proudly carried the Olympic Torch on its way to Melbourne.

His leg of the journey was over Walilly Creek and ever since, it has been a family tradition to pretend to hold the torch and pant as they pass over this creek.