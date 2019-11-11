‘The regret that still haunts me’: widow pays tribute

REMEMBERED: Rachel Blee, centre, with her children, from left, Alann, Tarin, Mikeely and Tahlia Blee. They lost their husband and father Jason Blee in 2007 at Moranbah North.

REMEMBERED: Rachel Blee, centre, with her children, from left, Alann, Tarin, Mikeely and Tahlia Blee. They lost their husband and father Jason Blee in 2007 at Moranbah North.

THE widow of a Moranbah miner tragically killed on the job has revealed the agonising pain his death continues to have on their family.

Rachel Blee's husband Jason died in 2007 at just 33 after he was crushed between a shuttle car and wall at Moranbah North mine.

He left behind four young children: Alanna, Tahlia, Mikeely and Tarin.

In her speech to the crowd at Friday's unveiling of the Moranbah Miners' Memorial, Rachel Blee said the day of her husband's accident started out just like any other.

"He got up at 3.30am to make the drive back to work. Jase picked up one of his work colleagues," she said.

"He rang me at 7am to say that he'd made the trip and was ready to go underground. I do have a regret that still haunts me, I never said 'I love you', as I was preoccupied getting our kids their breakfast."

MEMORIAL: The Blee family places a lamp at Jason Blee’s plaque during the service.

Since then, Rachel has urged others to never leave those three words unspoken.

She said her husband's legacy continues to live on in their four children.

"My wish is for every mine worker to go home at the end of every shift safely and know that their loved ones are waiting for them."

During her speech, Rachel read out the 13 miners whose names are etched on plaques at the memorial.

To honour them, 13 lamps were reignited during the service to watch over the coalfields of Moranbah.