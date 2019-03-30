The region's young beauty queens are ready to hit the runway

YOUNG runway hopefuls are ready to take the stage at this year's Miss Teen Australia Gladstone Burnett Regional Finals.

Contestants aged 13-15 from across the region will take part in the two-day event, during which the 15 will be judged on multiple criteria.

R7 Models and Talent training agency owner Lynda Ninness said confidence was key.

"Obviously it's partly a modelling course as well so they do get judged a bit on their look,” Ms Ninness said.

"But also how they react with people, public speaking, how they wear the garments they're showing, that they've got self-esteem and the confidence to be up there doing it.”

She said the first day, April 6, was a team bonding day spent doing photoshoots and creating promotional material at 1770.

"On Sunday we do rehearsals in the morning and they start getting judged from about 3.30pm or so,” Ms Ninness said.

This is the second year for the event in Gladstone and finalists will attend the Queensland State Finals in Gold Coast in May.

Ms Ninness decided to introduce the event to Gladstone after her daughter competed a few years ago.

"We all had to travel away from the area to get the girls to compete and I thought it would be nice to bring an event like this to Gladstone,” Ms Ninness said.

She said it was important for her to teach life skills to the girls who trained at R7 Models and Talent.

"We work every week on ... how to enter a room, how to greet, how to do a job interview, how to ask to drop your resume off,” Ms Ninness said.

"They're sometimes not taught those things these days.”