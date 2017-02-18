'Quality': Exciting new fresh food business opens its doors

Kelvin Young, Peter and Bev Costigan are proud to be opening the new Calliope Quality Meats.

GOURMET snags, gourmet cuts of chicken and family meat packs is what's on offer at the region's newest butcher.

After months of planning and renovating, Calliope Quality Meats is opening on Monday morning.

Co owners Kelvin and Linda Young and Bev and Peter Costigan are the faces behind the newest family run butcher and are pleased they can open their doors to the public.

Kelvin and Bev said they have worked in the butcher industry since they left school at the age of 15.

"It's all I've ever done," Kelvin said. "We've both been in the industry lots of years and thought it was time to go out on our own and give it a go."

Bev said they will have a variety of gourmet sausages made from their secret recipe.

"Hopefully our snags will be best in the area," she said. "We've got a special recipe and it also depends on the sausage meat you buy."

"We will have locally sourced beef, not from the Calliope area but from Monto to central Queensland ... make sure it's fresh quality."

Kelvin said there are an enormous amount of hours put in behind the scenes but their dedication and pride for their job makes it worthwhile.

Being able to give customers a choice of meat is one of the family run butcher's aims.

With a wide variety in lamb and sausages, Kelvin said they will get into small goods including bacon and hams.

"We've both been involved in retail and supermarket butchery and retail has more to offer," Kelvin said.

"Old people enquire about old cuts like brisket and tongues and offal ... we want to give customers a choice."

In the works since September last year, Linda said the shop floor was bare a few weeks ago but transformed the green room into a functioning butcher shop just in time for their opening on Monday.

Linda said because they missed the Christmas trade, there will be a big emphasis on Easter with the hopes to involve local fisherman to stock fresh seafood and real leg hams.

Calliope Quality Butchers opens 7am Monday at the IGA complex at Calliope.