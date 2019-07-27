‘The refs are a joke’: Warriors rage over game-changing call

Was this pass from Roger Tuivasa-Sheck forward?

CONTROVERSY marred the final minutes of Parramatta's win over the Warriors on Saturday after a crucial pass that would've put the visitors in the lead was called forward.

With four minutes remaining and the Eels leading 24-22, Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck skipped down the right side, broke through the line and flicked a pass out to an unmarked Gerard Beale.

Beale strolled over untouched, but the play was called back after referee Chris Sutton ruled Tuivasa-Sheck's pass was forward.

Replays showed Tuivasa-Sheck threwh the ball out the back of his hand, with Fox League commentator Steve Roach declaring "there's nothing wrong with that pass".

The Warriors were devastated with the call, while coach Stephen Kearney was visibly irate in the coach's box.

The Warriors react after the forward pass call against Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

From there, the Eels were able to hang on for the two-point win.

WHAT!? 😡 — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) July 27, 2019

This was a bad call no forward pass by RTS - the Warriors get so many dud calls feel for them — Wendell Sailor (@RealBigDell) July 27, 2019

Warriors being absolutely dudded here — Anthony (@gc_anthony) July 27, 2019

That’s the worst refereeing performance of the season. Shocking calls both way. Warriors felt the worst of it though. They were dudded. — Chris Garry (@ChrisGarry7) July 27, 2019