The reason your water pressure may be low around Gladstone

Some residents may experience low water pressure in the coming months.

Some residents may experience low water pressure in the coming months.

SOME Gladstone residents may experience low water pressure in the coming months due to reservoir works.

Gladstone Regional Council advises work will progress on an upgrade to the Ferris Hill Reservoir.

Lower than previously experienced water pressure will be noticed within some districts of Gladstone City, Barney Point and South Gladstone due to Ferris Hill Reservoir currently being isolated for these project works, which are expected to be completed in late February 2021.

Council commenced refurbishment work at the Ferris Hill Reservoir in June, with a new roof and access platform to be installed as well as repairs to internal concrete surfaces.

The cost of this refurbishment work is $1.67 million, made available from the 2019/20 Capital Budget.