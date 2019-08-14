The real life angel helping our kids

RECOGNISED: The Pyjama Foundation Central Queensland coordinator Andrea Patrick and Central Queensland 2019 Pyjama Angel of the Year Lisa Crompton.

RECOGNISED: The Pyjama Foundation Central Queensland coordinator Andrea Patrick and Central Queensland 2019 Pyjama Angel of the Year Lisa Crompton. Jessica Perkins

HELPING change the lives of foster children has been a passion of Lisa Crompton's for several years.

For more than two years, as a Pyjama Angel, Ms Crompton has supported a young girl in foster care who has blossomed during this time.

On Saturday, Ms Crompton was recognised and awarded Pyjama Angel of the Year in the Central Queensland 2019 Pyjama Angel of the Year awards.

Ms Crompton said it was "lovely” to be recognised.

She said being a Pyjama Angel was a "rewarding experience” and she enjoyed the time spent with her Pyjama Child each week.

"I think it's just that consistency ... you're their special person. You are there just to see them,” Ms Crompton said.

She said statistics revealed that 75 per cent of children in care don't complete their schooling and she, like other Pyjama Angels, want to see this number change.

Through The Pyjama Foundation's Love of Learning program, volunteers are screened, trained and matched with a child in care.

They dedicate an hour a week to helping the child learn, gain confidence and achieve their full potential.

Ms Crompton has been determined to help her Pyjama Child achieve success in her learning by implementing literacy and numeracy into fun activities during the weekly sessions.

The child's carer described Ms Crompton as "so much more than a volunteer” and feels she is part of the family.

"I'm so glad Lisa is patient enough to spend these special moments with her,” the child's carer said.

Ms Crompton said she highly recommended being a Pyjama Angel. "It's so rewarding and heart-warming,” she said.

The Pyjama Foundation Central Queensland coordinator Andrea Patrick said she was grateful for the work the volunteers do.

"Our volunteers are our resource and our biggest asset,” Ms Patrick said.