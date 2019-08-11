The Queensland nursing homes that failed audit

THE 17 aged-care homes that failed audits by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission in 2018-19:

Forest Lake Lodge - Forest Lake - Brisbane

Failed quality standards for behavioural management and regulatory compliance on 20 March 2019. Now compliant.

"Systems in place do not ensure the service is meeting regulatory requirements in relation to assaults perpetrated by a care recipient with cognitive impairment. There is not a shared understanding among management of responsibilities in relation to reportable assaults and monitoring processes are not in place to ensure regulatory requirements are met. The needs of care recipients with challenging behaviours are not managed effectively. Clinical oversight of behaviour management is not effective.''

Churches of Christ Care Gracehaven - Bundaberg

Failed quality standards for staffing, clinical care, pain management and right to privacy and dignity on 31 October 2018. Accreditation shortened until 9 December 2019.

"There are insufficient staff to meet the care recipients' needs and preferences. Care recipients are not receiving appropriate clinical care. Medical officers and allied health professionals' directives are not being followed by staff. Care recipients have experienced delays in the administration of pain medication which has been prescribed to relieve their pain (and) … are not being provided with the appropriate treatment to relieve their pain and discomfort.''

Churches of Christ Care Buckingham Gardens - Alexandra Hills, Brisbane

Failed quality standard for fire, security and other emergencies on May 30, 2019. Now compliant.

"Management are not actively working to provide an environment and safe systems to minimise the risk of fire and emergency risks."

Churches of Christ Care Brig-O-Doon - Acadia Ridge, Brisbane

Failed quality standard for living environment on October 5, 2018. Now compliant.

"The home's environment does not reflect the safety and comfort needs of care recipients. Monitoring systems are not effective in ensuring care recipients' units are clean, well maintained and free of clutter consistent with care recipients' needs.''

Churches of Christ Care Warwick

Failed quality standard for medication management on 17 June 2019. Deadline to improve by 26 August 2019.

"Care recipients' medication is not managed safely and correctly at the service … processes to ensure adequate supplies of … prescribed medication have not been maintained. Staff practices to do not support the safe and correct administration of medication.''

Churches of Christ response: "While they did not result in serious harm or risk to residents, Churches of Christ Care take any concerns extremely seriously, whether they are raised directly with us or through the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission. At each of these services, Churches of Christ Care was able to swiftly and adequately rectify the concern, either within 48 hours of it being raised, or within the time period set by the Commission. All Churches of Christ Care services are currently fully accredited by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission."

Blue Care Gracemere - Rockhampton

Failed quality standards for staffing, and residents' choice and decision making, on 19 September 2018. Now compliant.

"There is insufficient staff to attend to care recipients' needs in a timely manner. Care recipients' preferences in relation to care and services including meals, activities, showering times and assistance with toileting are not supported."

Blue Care Flinders View Nowlanvil - Ipswich

Failed quality standards for staffing, privacy and dignity, and leisure interests and activities on 21 February 2019. Now compliant.

"Insufficient staff to meet care recipients' care needs and preferences. Staff practices … and the living environment (do) not support the privacy and dignity of care recipients. Care recipients and representatives are not satisfied care recipients are supported to participate in meaningful activities.''

Blue Care response: "Our Flinders View Nowlanvil and Gracemere homes have now met all required standards. Our resolution of the issues identified at our Emerald and Redcliffe homes is now well progressed and we are continuing our work to ensure both homes not only meet but exceed the expectations of our residents, their families, and the community.''

Regis Kuluin - Sunshine Coast

Failed quality standards for staffing, pain management, palliative care, skin care, living environment, information systems and continuous improvement on 13 November 2018. Accreditation shortened until 13 November 2019.

"The home does not demonstrate the numbers and types of staff are replaced to ensure care delivery occurs in a timely manner. Monitoring processes to ensure qualified staff meet care recipients' clinical care needs are not effective which has resulted in negative outcomes for care recipients. Monitoring and review of staff practice is not being conducted to ensure delivery of health and personal care to care recipients … management are not aware of the deficiencies identified. Care recipients are not administered pain relief medication as directed and/or have experienced delays in the administration of pain medication which has been prescribed to relieve their pain. Management is unable to demonstrate that staff practices maintain the comfort and dignity of terminally ill care recipients. Palliative care plans are not consistently developed, reviewed and evaluated by registered staff. Wound care is not being provided in accordance with wound directives … this is having a negative impact on care recipients' wounds. Management cannot demonstrate the home provides a safe and comfortable living environment. Hazards are not consistently identified.''

Regis response: "We implemented a comprehensive improvement plan which the Agency accepted by closing the Timetable for Improvement in January. Our Kuluin team is continuing to work hard to continue to provide the quality care that residents, families and the community have a right to expect.''

MiCare Prins Willem Alexander Lodge - Birkdale - Brisbane

Failed quality standards for fire, security and emergencies, information systems, and comments and complaints on 4 June 2019. Review decision pending.

"Verbal complaints are not consistently captured and responded to. Staff and management do not have access to information they require to address care recipient/representative concerns, make decisions and ensure ongoing compliance. Management are not actively working to provider an environment and safe systems to minimise the risk of fire, security and emergency risks. The environment is not monitored to minimise risks.''

MiCare response: "There were no clinical care issues raised at the facility. These standards relate to the ways we communicate with residents and document and follow up on resident complaints, and the home's emergency training and systems. MiCare has a proud history of providing quality care for Dutch and other migrant communities. We believe that all Elders are entitled to the highest standards of care and support. In recent months, we have worked hard to resolve the issues identified by the Commission. Actions we have put in place include emergency response training for staff, upgrade of our fire safety systems and expanded communications to residents and families, including procedures for quicker follow-up on complaints. All staff have also received intensive training on the new aged care accreditation standards. We are continuing to keep residents and families informed about the improvements. We hope to satisfy the Commission's concerns and see the home return to full compliance very soon."

Kaloma Home for the Aged - Goondiwindi

Failed quality standards for medication management and living environment on 20 March 2019. Now compliant.

"Care recipients' medications are not managed safely and correctly. Medications are not consistently administered at prescribed times and medication supplies are not consistently available to ensure they are administered according to medical officers' directives. The services's environment and management practices do not reflect the safety needs of care recipients in relation to care recipients who smoke cigarettes and those who are restrained.''

Kaloma response: "Kaloma was re-audited on 14 May 2019 and achieved 44/44 of the expected outcomes. We live our Mission and care very much about those in our care and no resident was at risk of harm. Kaloma was fully compliant in a short space of time, we acted swiftly to address these issues and at no time was any resident at risk of harm. There were a number of unsigned medications as Kaloma used paper based charts at the time of audit and while the medications were given the signature was missed. By using (a new) software program we no longer have unsigned medications as the software does not allow the person administrating the medication to move on to the next resident without all medications being signed for. Time pressures, excessive reporting responsibilities and inadequate funding are common to all aged care homes and are especially felt by rural and remote homes. However, this does not negate the fact that this was our responsibility to have had addressed. We did and we continue to do so.''

Southern Cross Care Facility Caloundra - Sunshine Coast

Failed quality standards for medication management and staffing in November 2018. A review in December 2018 found the home met the medication management standard.

"The home does not have systems to ensure care recipients' medication is managed safely and correctly … staff state they do not have time to administer medications in a timely manner. Staff do not have time to attend to care recipients' needs. Processes to roster and monitor staff are not effective to ensure staffing is maintained to meet care recipients' needs.''

Anglicare SQ Symes Grove Home for the Aged - Taigum - Brisbane

Failed quality standards for clinical care and information systems in November 2018 but a review found it met the clinical care standards in December 2018.

"Registered staff do not consistently provide care as medically or clinically directed. Identified changes in care recipients; health care needs are not always followed up, monitored, reassessed or actioned by staff. Staff are not consistently recording aspects of clinical care monitoring to inform decision making and to ensure care recipients receive appropriate clinical care."

Anglicare response: "In late 2018 we decommissioned the existing Symes Grove home at Taigum and transitioned all 100 residents to the newly built home nearby. During the transitioning and settling into this new facility, an audit found gaps in the care documentation system related to the follow-up of care issues. The issue was quickly rectified and the home is now fully compliant with all quality standards."

Bayview Place - TriCare - Runaway Bay - Gold Coast

Failed quality standards for medication management, staffing, behavioural management, and information systems on 11 February 2019. Given one-year accreditation. Now compliant.

Initial audit: "Care recipients/representatives are not satisfied there is sufficient staff available to meet their care needs and lifestyle preferences. Staff are not replaced in the event of planned or unplanned leave, to ensure care delivery occurs in a timely manner. Processes to inform management of the number of medication incidents, behaviour incidents, wounds and infections are not effective. Registered staff practices do not support the safe and correct administration of medication. Staff feedback indicates staff are regularly interrupted while administering care recipients' medication … medications are not consistently being documented as administered by registered staff, as prescribed and/or in a timely manner. Feedback from staff indicates they do not have sufficient time to consistently monitor and/or effectively manage challenging behaviours of care recipients with a propensity to wander. The home does not have a consistent approach for recording and/or reporting of care recipients' episodes of challenging behaviours that impact on fellow care recipients.''

Review: "The service may benefit from an ongoing review relating to the instillation of 'soft barriers' at the entrance of care recipients' room as a behaviour management strategy for intrusive care recipients. The home may benefit from an ongoing review of the causative factors of care recipients who wander.''

Mandalay Retreat - Cleveland - Brisbane

Failed quality standards for choice and decision making, and catering, cleaning and laundry services on 14 November 2018. Now compliant.

"Care recipients and representatives are not satisfied care recipients' choices are supported. Systems in the home do not support care recipient choices in relation to meals, hygiene preferences, medical support and equipment availability. Monitoring systems have not identified deficiencies. Care recipients and representatives are not involved in menu planning.''

RetreatCare response: "These two standards were again thoroughly assessed in January and were found to be compliant. At this assessment we had a new Facility Manager".

Bolton Clarke Glendale - Mount Louisa - Townsville

Failed quality standards for staffing and privacy and dignity on 8 May 2019. Now compliant.

"Staff report they do not have sufficient time to ensure care recipients' care needs and preferences are met in a timely manner. Temporary or new staff do not consistently have the required skills and knowledge to meet care recipients' needs and preferences. Care recipients/representatives are not satisfied that staff practices consistently promote, support and/or maintain care recipients' privacy and dignity.''

Bolton Clarke response: "Bolton Clarke's Glendale community responded to feedback received from the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission following a visit in April. The feedback did not relate to the quality of clinical care. In July Glendale was reassessed as fully compliant with all 44 quality standards.''

Bellevue Care Centre - Ferny Hills - Brisbane

Failed quality standards for medication management and information management on 29 March 2019. Now compliant.

"Medications are not consistently administered in a timely manner. Processes to monitor the effectiveness of the medication system to ensure it is safe and correct are not consistently effective. Process to monitor the currency and accuracy of clinical information available to guide care are not consistently effective.''

Bellevue response: "Bellevue Care Centre welcomes The Royal Commission into Aged Care and Quality. As a fully accredited service provider, we look forward to continuing to work alongside the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission to deliver high quality aged care services."

Eventide Charters Towers - Queensland Health

Failed the quality standard for skin care which placed the safety, health or wellbeing of residents at serious risk on 4 April 2019. Now compliant.

"Care recipients with compromised skin integrity are not consistently monitored, evaluated and reviewed as required. The service is not able to demonstrate that wound care practices are consistent and wound care is not being provided in accordance with wound directives.''

Queensland Health response: "All 16 Queensland Health residential aged care facilities are currently compliant will all quality standards."

AGED CARE HOMES THAT FAILED AUDITS AND WERE DEEMED A "SERIOUS RISK" TO RESIDENTS 2018-19

LEINSTER PLACE - Mercy Health and Aged Care - North Rockhampton

Failure to meet a quality standard for the living environment, "has placed the safety, health or wellbeing of a consumer of the service at serious risk'': June decision

Mercy Aged Care Services executive officer/director of nursing Lesley Schneider: "Leinster Place has been operating for over 20 years and has an excellent record of full compliance with the Aged Care Quality Standards. During an Audit conducted on 8 May by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission, it was identified that Leinster Place did not meet the Aged Care Quality Standard relating to the living environment at the facility. Immediate action was taken to rectify the issue identified by the Commission and Mercy Aged Care Services believe that the standard is now met but this will be tested by a further visit from the Commission during the week of 26 August 2019. Mercy Aged Care Services is absolutely committed to providing the residents entrusted to our care with the highest standard of safe, quality and compassionate care. We will continue to work closely with residents and their families to ensure their expectations in relation to their care needs are fully met."

JANOAH GARDENS - Bethany Christian Care - Manly West

April audit found the home failed to meet quality standards for human resource management and living environment this year which "placed the safety, health or wellbeing of a consumers (sic) of the service at serious risk''.

Bethany Christian Care executive director Bruce Curtis: "Any 'serious risk' was addressed immediately - in fact, before the Commission had completed its audit. Resident privacy prevents disclosure of details, but the issues of concern to the Commission were largely resolved upon our placement of a resident in a more suitable care area at another facility (after non-success of previous efforts to achieve this for the good of the resident). Another issue resolved immediately upon the Commission drawing attention to it, was the documenting of 'risk assessments' for the facility's first floor balconies (even though they complied with building standards for aged care, and had never before been raised as a concern by the Commission in the facility's ten-year history - which history had been one of full compliance with the Accreditation Standards). As a result of these actions, and others taken as part of our commitment to continuous improvement, we are confident of a finding of "met" in both these outcomes after a follow-up visit by the Commission this week.

AVEO DURACK AGED CARE COMMUNITY - Durack

Failed quality standards for medication management and continuous improvement, placing the "safety, health or wellbeing'' of consumers at serious risk, in April 2019. July 1 deadline to improve.

"Medications are not managed safely and correctly at the service. The service's monitoring processes are not effective and have not identified care recipients have been administered medication without authority or prescription. The representatives of care recipients involved were not notified of a serious medication incident in a timely manner.

"Deficiencies in … medication management were not identified in a timely manner and management were unaware registered nurses and personal care assistants were not following the service's medication management policy and procedures and there were restricted medications that were unaccounted for.''

Aveo spokesman: "These two issues have been rectified. The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission conducted an assessment on 3 July and on 16 July Aveo Durack was notified that the assessment had been satisfied, specifically that 'the service (Durack) has enhanced continuous improvement processes to monitor and address its performance specifically in relation to medication management; and implemented improvements to its medication management systems including practices to ensure care recipients medications are managed safely and correctly.''

Yaralla Place at Maryborough



YARALLA PLACE - The Presbyterian Church of Queensland, Maryborough

Declared a "serious risk'' to residents after failing 12 quality standards in April this year, including clinical care, infection control, behaviour management, staffing and wound care. The home's accreditation was cut short from July 2021 to October 2019. July 8 deadline for improvements.

"Staffing levels and skill mix are not maintained to care recipients' complex health care needs. Staff are not satisfied they have sufficient time to complete their work and meet care recipients' needs. Appropriate stocks of required supplies to meet care recipients' needs are not consistently available.''

"The home does not have effective systems to ensure care recipients receive appropriate clinical care … specialised care is not consistently delivered by staff in accordance with health professional and/or registered nurse directives. Wound care is not delivered consistent with wound charts.

"Care recipients with challenging behaviours are not managed effectively. Care recipients' right to privacy and dignity is not supported or respected.''

PresCare general manager customer experience Karyn Kelly: "In April, Yaralla Place in Maryborough, was engaged in a re-accreditation site audit by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission where a number of systems, processes and practices at the facility were found to have fallen below PresCare's high standards and a number of the Accreditation Standards. We took immediate action to implement a range of changes and improvements to the facility in order to rectify the issues raised by the ACQSC and return the facility to our high standards. In addition to the appointment of a new facility manager at Yaralla to oversee these changes, we also immediately engaged a senior clinical nursing consultant to work at Yaralla. We take all matters relating to the health, safety and wellbeing of residents seriously and are confident the issues identified by the ACQSC have been rectified. The ACQSC conducted an assessment contact visit at the facility last week and we are currently awaiting the final report. We continue to monitor the facility to ensure ongoing compliance with the new Quality Standards.''

BLUE CARE EMERALD AVALON AGED CARE FACILITY - The Uniting Church in Australia Property Trust, Emerald.

Deemed "at serious risk'' in May 2019 after failing 16 quality standards in an audit, including standards for clinical care, pain and medication management, staffing and infection control. Given until September 2 to make improvements.

"The service does not have appropriately skilled and qualified staff sufficient to ensure services are delivered in accordance with these standards. Staff are not satisfied they have sufficient time to undertake the responsibilities of their role … appropriate clinical care has not been provided.

"Care recipients are not referred to appropriate health specialists in accordance with their care needs … medications are not being managed safely and correctly … pain management processes have not ensured all care recipients are as free as possible from pain.''

Blue Care spokesperson: "Our resolution of the issues identified at our Emerald and Redcliffe homes is now well progressed and we are continuing our work to ensure both homes not only meet but exceed the expectations of our residents, their families, and the community.''

REGIS GREENBANK - Greenbank

Deemed a "serious risk'' to residents in June this year after failing to meet one accreditation standard.

Regis spokeswoman: "Regis confirms that its Greenbank aged care facility received a notice of noncompliance from the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission in May 2019. This notice related to one expected outcome out of 44 relating to clinical care. Regis has addressed the issues referenced by the Commission. Our ongoing priority remains on the wellbeing of our residents at all of our facilities."

SOUTHERN CROSS CARE CHINCHILLA - ILLOURA VILLAGE - Chinchilla

Deemed a "serious risk" to residents in February after failing three quality standards in February.

On 30 April 2019, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission (ACQSC) visited our Iloura facility and reported that the facility was fully compliant with all 44 aged care standards. This followed a visit in January 2019 where auditors of the ACQSC identified three areas of concern. These areas were remedied immediately by Southern Cross Care (Qld). We are pleased that the ACQSC has endorsed the measures we took in response to its earlier report, finding that Iloura was fully compliant with all standards. Southern Cross Care (Qld) will continue to build on the improvements that have been made.

MADONNA VILLA NURSING HOME - St Vincent's Care Services, Mitchelton

Passed an audit in April and granted accreditation until June next year, after failing two audits last year and deemed a "serious risk'' to residents in December 2018 over breaches of clinical care, behavioural management and regulatory compliance. The home had failed 26 quality standards in September 2018.

The September audit found that "care recipients have experienced delays in the administration of pain medication which has been prescribed to relieve their pain. The home is unable to demonstrate care recipients consistently receive adequate nutrition and hydration … care recipients are experiencing ongoing episodes of bruising, skin tears and limb oedema. Management and key clinical staff are not aware of the behavioural incidents of physical aggression which are occurring in the home. Staff are not aware of how to report reportable assaults.'' The home met all 44 quality standards in a follow-up audit in April 2019.

St Vincent's Care Services spokesman: "St Vincent's acknowledges the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission's findings in September 2018. Since that time, we've worked very hard with our residents, their families, our staff, and the Commission to address the issues raised. In March this year, the sanctions on the facility were lifted. An unannounced audit was conducted in early April, with the facility receiving full accreditation. Another unannounced audit was conducted in July against the new Aged Care Quality Standards. "This visit included the Commission interviewing 30 residents and around 20 family members about our care, and the response - as reported to us by the Commission - was overwhelmingly positive. We continue to monitor the site closely so that these quality standards are maintained.''

ARCARE PIMPAMA - Gold Coast

Residents deemed to be at "serious risk'' in June after an audit found breaches of skin care standards. August 12 deadline to improve.

"The service has not provided wound care in a consistent manner to ensure care recipients' skin care needs are met. Staff do not have a shared understanding of wound care practices.''

Arcare spokesman: "We can confirm that we are three quarters of the way through rectifying a not met in relation to a single client at our Pimpama residence. Our midway visit from the Department in early July went very well, and we are confident that at our final review in August, the not met will be overturned. We'd like to thank our clients and their families for their continued confidence in us as we strive to deliver the support we are well-known for."

NARANGBA Aged Care - Moreton Bay

Residents deemed to be at "serious risk'' in January after an audit identified breaches of medication management standards.

Castalia Group chief executive Andrew Meek: "On 7 November 2018 one of our Registered Nurses mistakenly administered an incorrect dosage of a medication to one of our residents. Our immediate concern was to ensure that this was a one-off incident and that all of our residents were safe. An immediate review was conducted of all our systems, documentation and processes. The review confirmed that this was an unfortunate isolated mistake. The Nurse reported the incident to her Clinical Manager as soon as she became aware of the error. This was on the same morning of the incident. The Home then reported the incident to all the relevant regulatory bodies as required by legislation at the time of the incident. As a result of this incident the Australian Aged Care Quality Agency (AACQA) determined on 28 December 2018 that the Home had not met the Medication Management standards on the date of the incident. As part of this process the AACQA conducted an unannounced audit on 28 March at which time they determined that the home did comply with all the relevant standards.''

Bupa aged care Cairns



BUPA Cairns

Residents deemed to be at "serious risk'' after the centre failed four quality standards, including regulatory compliance and pain management, in May. July 8 deadline to improve.

Residents' pain "is not effectively managed''. Clinical audits "have not identified deficiencies that have led to noncompliance in relation to health and personal care outcomes''.

Bupa Aged Care managing director Suzanne Dvorak: "Bupa Cairns is committed to the care and wellbeing of our residents. We are very sorry that we did not fully meet this in a recent review and have responded quickly to make improvements. Since May, we have worked hard to overcome the four (out of 44) expected outcomes which were not met. This has included conducting a full pain management audit of all residents, providing additional pain management training to staff, and employing a full time physiotherapist aide to assist with non-pharmacological pain management. There have been a number of internal and external assessments to track our progress in rectifying these issues, and an audit from the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission was conducted last week. We are awaiting the outcome of this report.''

PRESCARE PROTEA TOWNSVILLE - The Presbyterian Church of Queensland - Townsville

Deemed a "serious risk'' to residents in June after failing two quality standards in May.

PresCare General Manager Customer Experience, Karyn Kelly:

"In May, the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission undertook an assessment contact visit at Protea. The issues identified … related to a particular set of circumstances that were present at the time in relation to one resident. At the time of the incident, the facility had recently opened and there were some initial problems with the implementation of PresCare's policies and procedures. We responded immediately to ensure the issues were addressed and there is no ongoing risk to residents. We continue to monitor the facility to ensure ongoing compliance with the new Quality Standards.''

GUNTHER VILLAGE (CENTRAL & UPPER BURNETT DISTRICT HOME FOR THE AGED HOSTEL) - Gayndah

Passed an audit in January this year after being deemed a "serious risk'' to residents in August 2018 over breaches of 13 quality standards including clinical care, skin care and regulatory compliance.

The August 2018 audit found that "clinical care is not always undertaken in a timely manner and/or provided by staff as directed and/or prescribed. Interventions are not in place to ensure that care recipients' skin integrity is maintained. Care recipients are smoking in the home.'' A follow-up audit in January found the hostel complied with all standards.

Gunther Village facility manager Vicki Boyd: "For more than 36 years Gunther Village has delivered the highest quality services to our residents and their families and we continually strive for improvement. The August 2018 audit found that Gunther Village's residential aged care facility and hostel both met 38 expected outcomes out of 44. We took immediate action to rectify the issues as quickly as possible and mitigate against all risks at both facilities. The subsequent January 2019 audit found we complied with all standards and commented on the excellent care being provided at Gunther Village. We are proud of the services and support we provide to our residents and families and through continual improvement ensure that we meet the needs of the North Burnett community now and into the future.''

ESTIA HEALTH MUDGEERABA - Mudgeeraba

Deemed a "serious risk'' to residents in April after failing six quality standards, including staffing, regulatory compliance, living environment and privacy and dignity. Deadline to rectify 28 June.

"The service does not have appropriately skilled and qualified staff … staff are not able to effectively manage workloads. The service does not have a culture of reporting alleged or suspected assaults. Care recipients do not feel safe due to wandering and aggressive behaviours displayed by care recipients.''

Estia Health chief customer officer Damian Hiser: "Our home at Mudgeeraba completed a Timetable for Improvement to address the issues identified by the Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission in late March. This ended on 28 June. The Aged Care Quality and Safety Commission conducted an Assessment Contact visit at the home on 3 July, 2019 to review the progress made in addressing their concerns. The Assessment Contact report indicated that the assessors were satisfied with the achievements made by the home to rectify the issues. We are now awaiting formal notification by the Commission that they are satisfied that the concerns have been rectified.''

BLUE CARE REDCLIFFE AGED CARE FACILITY - The Uniting Church in Australia Property Trust - Redcliffe

Residents deemed to be at "serious risk'' in June after failing nine quality standards in a May audit, including staffing and pain management. Deadline to improve by August 12.

"There is insufficient staff to meet care recipient needs and lifestyle preferences. Staff are not aware of care recipients' needs. The service is unable to consistently demonstrate care planning directives are being followed. Pain management interventions are not provided in a timely manner. Care recipients are not consistently assisted with meals.''

Blue Care spokesperson: "Our resolution of the issues identified at our Emerald and Redcliffe homes is now well progressed and we are continuing our work to ensure both homes not only meet but exceed the expectations of our residents, their families, and the community.''

CARINYA HOSTEL - Atherton

Residents deemed to be "at serious risk'' in April after an audit in March found the living environment to be unsatisfactory. Deadline to improve by June 24.

"We identified the service does not provide a safe living environment … (and) has failed to identify and address associated risks''. The audit team's interviews with residents found most felt safe at home.

Carinya Hostel spokeswoman: "It was a hazard that hadn't been identified. It's all been rectified. We had an accreditation reassessment recently and it's all been passed.''

* Two other homes failed audits but the reports have not yet been published by ACQSC