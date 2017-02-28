The price council is paying for mayor's Adani mega-mine pitch

AN INTERNATIONAL flight to fight for jobs for Gladstone has caused a stir among ratepayers, as our mayor gets ready for a trip to India.

Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett will travel to India next month for two days to fight for our region's involvement in Adani's proposed Queensland mega mine.

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Gladstone mayor Matt Burnett will travel to India to meet with Adani. contributed

He will meet with the Indian mining giant's chairman Gautam Adani during the visit with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and five other Queensland mayors.

The flights are paid for by each council and it's believed the State Government will foot the bill for other expenses.

Cr Burnett's economy flights from Gladstone to Mumbai cost about $1200 return.

"I won't sit by and watch Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and other cities stake their claim on this project and let Gladstone miss out," he said on social media.

Cr Burnett will pitch Gladstone as a FIFO and supply hub and boast about our skilled workforce and internationally recognised port.

While Townsville and Rockhampton are favourites for a FIFO hub for the project, Cr Burnett said it wasn't too late to throw Gladstone's hat in the ring.

"There's no reason Gladstone can't be a FIFO hub," Cr Burnett told The Observer.

"Our airport has been upgraded to handle larger planes and we have the ILS (Instrument Landing System) safety management system.

"No offence to my neighbours in Mackay, Townsville and Rockhampton, but there's plenty Gladstone has to offer.

"The Gladstone region has a very skilled workforce, a fantastic port and excellent road and rail services."

The Carmichael project is expected to create 10,000 jobs through direct and indirect employment.

He said while other cities like Mackay and Rockhampton were closer to the Galilee Basin site, Gladstone had much more industry infrastructure and development experience.

Cr Burnett said he had a team, including acting chief executive officer Mark Holmes and council directors, putting together a plan to deliver to Mr Adani.

"It's jobs and there's plenty of people in Gladstone out of work," Cr Burnett said.

"The project may never happen, but if it does I will make sure Adani knows exactly where Gladstone is, and what we have to offer."

The visit will be on March 17.