The president expects a top day at the Gladstone races

HORSE RACING: Gladstone Turf Club president David Weinert expects a healthy crowd at tomorrow's Melbourne Cup Race Day at Ferguson Park.

"It will be a pretty reasonable crowd and with all the functions on as well around Gladstone may affect it a bit," Weinert said.

"It certainly won't be compared to the crowds we had on Cox Plate Day or Gladstone Cup Day when Sunday was the recovery day."

Five races will be run from 10am to noon tomorrow and Weinert said two Gladstone-trained horses were worth a wager.

"I think race two will be very competitive and I think Ian Seeds' two horses She's on Point and Salty's Boy will be hard to beat," he said.

"Stick With Me is another to look out for in that race."

Weinert said races one and three were likely to be the most competitive ones for punters to pick a winner.

"In race one, I think Need Finance is a good chance while in race four, Tridacna and Warner's Landing are good chances," he said.