29°
News

The prawns sold like hotcakes

TASTY: Devlon Wise's prawns proved a hit with locals in the know.
TASTY: Devlon Wise's prawns proved a hit with locals in the know. Julia Bartrim

FRESHLY caught banana prawns were all the go at the marina bridge on Saturday morning.

Former Gladstone local, Devlon Wise, captain of the Rebel II trawler, was trading from the docked boat, and estimated he and his crew had sold over $10,000 worth of prawns by 11am in the morning.

Mr Wise's catch of big, fat prawns came off the coast of Mackay.

"It's prawn season up there and it's just closed here,” he said.

"The prawn season is still open up there, for another couple of months.”

After selling his catch, Mr Wise said, he planned to tie the boat up at Tin Can Bay (where he owns a property) and then go scalloping, on November 1 when scallop season starts.

Mr Wise was born and raised in Gladstone and said the Rebell II is his third trawler.

He said he used to come into Gladstone more regularly, but dredging in the local area had affected prawn numbers and catch.

Topics:  prawns seafood industry trawler

Gladstone Observer
Plan B: How Gladstone's council plans to weather power crisis

Plan B: How Gladstone's council plans to weather power...

'If this town remains a one trick pony we could suffer significant job losses'.

Why this Gladstone region couple gave up a city-slicking life

PEACEFUL PAIR: Allen Groom and Judy Pengelly moved to the Boyne Valley two years ago from Brisbane and say they wouldn't change a thing.

And they both say it was the best decision they've ever made.

'Once in a lifetime': Sergeant to be remembered

Owen Harms at the unveiling of the new facilities at Gary Larson Oval in 2012. A family event will be held on October 1 to remember him.

Family event about celebrating the life of Owen Harms.

Baffle Creek fishing festival to lure in anglers

BIG ONE: Michael Clarke with his whopping barra.

The 7th annual Family Fishing Festival will show off the region.

Local Partners