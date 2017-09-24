The prawns sold like hotcakes

TASTY: Devlon Wise's prawns proved a hit with locals in the know.

FRESHLY caught banana prawns were all the go at the marina bridge on Saturday morning.

Former Gladstone local, Devlon Wise, captain of the Rebel II trawler, was trading from the docked boat, and estimated he and his crew had sold over $10,000 worth of prawns by 11am in the morning.

Mr Wise's catch of big, fat prawns came off the coast of Mackay.

"It's prawn season up there and it's just closed here,” he said.

"The prawn season is still open up there, for another couple of months.”

After selling his catch, Mr Wise said, he planned to tie the boat up at Tin Can Bay (where he owns a property) and then go scalloping, on November 1 when scallop season starts.

Mr Wise was born and raised in Gladstone and said the Rebell II is his third trawler.

He said he used to come into Gladstone more regularly, but dredging in the local area had affected prawn numbers and catch.