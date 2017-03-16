The popular comedian describes his shows as blue cheese

COMEDY FESTIVAL: Australian comedian Andy Saunders leaves people laughing so much they look like they're squinting at the sun, and he's about to give us a taste.

BLUE vein cheese.

That's how internationally successful comedian Andy Saunders describes his humour.

"When you first taste it, it's like holy f*** it's bad, man I'm not sure I'm going to taste it again,” Saunders said."When you get another chance you taste it again.

"It's something you'll never forget.”

Although he jumped into the stand up comedy scene in his 30s, Saunders said he had been telling jokes since he was a four-year-old.

"I was a kid telling jokes too inappropriate for my age but I delivered them so well,” he said.

"There's nothing like a strategically placed 'c word' or 'f word' out of a four-year-old.”

Often drawing from his family for inspiration, the comedian said everyone could relate to aspects of dysfunctional families no matter their background.

"I have an uncle whose been in and out of jail for so long,” Saunders said.

"It's serious things like that that become funny ... you can turn stereotypes on their heads, take a twist and draw a joke out for so long on stage.”

Injecting humour in everything he does, including this interview, Saunders said he never expected to become this big.

"Look, I'm trying to cut down on the trans-fats,” he quipped.

"Nah, it's hard to juggle everything when your exposure gets bigger but I love it.”

Spending time with fellow comedians, Saunders said he was often referred to as the class clown of class clowns.

"I come back with a six pack, you laugh constantly,” he said. "But don't just laugh at nothing though, they'll think you're weird.”

Loving the human reaction to humour, people like Donald Trump and other politicians keep Saunders in a job.

"The longer people like him are there, the more money we make,” he said.

"Stand up comedians are connection engineers and the best way to do that is through laughter.”

Audiences are getting more adventurous and the comedian believes people want to be provoked to think.

"Being a black fella, I think you do yourself an injustice not talking about it,” Saunders said.

"It's the most untouched platform for comics.

"There are only a few stand up Aboriginal comics around Australia.

"I don't focus my entire act on it, I'm a stand up comedian who happens to be an Aboriginal ... people are really interested in that.

And with his aim to have people laughing so much they're squinting their eyes, Saunders doesn't disappoint.

"Gladstone, you guys specialise in pictures of disappointed horses ... I'm sure Gladstone is on the map for it,” he said.