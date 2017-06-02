The policy Gladstone's deputy mayor says is 'killing' our LNG sector

REGULATIONS on the LNG industry are killing any chance of the industry expanding in Gladstone, according to the region's Deputy Mayor.

"The recent decision by the Australian Government to regulate LNG exports on the east coast of Australia, including Gladstone, is a decision which I believe can strike at the very soul of our industry-based community,” Cr Trevor said.

The regulation will be introduced by the Federal Government to prevent shortages of domestic gas, with claims gas is being exported while prices rise locally.

Cr Trevor said the council was hoping the expansion of the Curtis Island plants would add more trains so they could provide a buffer.

"We were hoping and praying that the LNG industries would make a final investment decision to proceed with these four extra trains on Curtis Island so we could provide ourselves with a buffer for employment and support small business until we could get another project up and running in five to seven years,” he said.

"We were planning to work closely with these companies, as the gas industry looks for future supply in the early 2020s when world gas demand is predicted to exceed supply.”

The Deputy Mayor claimed the Federal Government's decision to regulate exports had "killed off any prospect” of LNG companies investing or expanding the Curtis Island plants.

"Regulating our gas ports out of the Port of Gladstone will cost us thousands of jobs,” he said.

Federal member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd hit back at Cr Trevor's views and said this would only be temporary.

"Let's be clear - the government only intervened to protect Australia's domestic gas security,” he said. "Why should Gladstone manufacturing companies be charged gas prices up to double what manufacturers are paying overseas using our gas?

"The Boyne Island aluminium smelter is a big user of electricity - higher gas prices have the effect of putting up the electricity price.”

Mr O'Dowd said the same went for other local manufacturers that relied on affordable gas as part of their operations.

He said they had taken these measures to ensure a reasonable price for our own industries.