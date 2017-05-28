The 'pirate' ship welcoming Gladstone on board

HUNDREDS of intrigued children and adults ogled one of the rarest visitors to Gladstone marina.

Notorious, a replica of the 15th century caravel, welcomed Gladstone aboard its wooden decks, some visitors donning pirate attire like Charlotte Hayes, 5, while others were happy to get a signature photo on the famous ship.

Taking nine years for Graeme Wylie to build the ship, he said he needed a break from building furniture.

"There is very little known about (caravel), there were no plans,” Mr Wylie said. "They've never found the remains of a caravel in the world, they're a bit of an enigma really.”

Sailing around the country with his wife, Felicite and dog April, Mr Wylie said Notorious was one of the only ships of its kind in the world.

Graeme Wylie built the replica 15th century caravel Notorious, taking him nine years. Emily Pidgeon.

"This is only one in southern hemisphere,” he said. "There is one in Spain and two in Central America.

"We've had numerous people say Notorious is the most authentic ... others look like little bits of wood stuck together, that's their words.”

While many people enjoy the "pirate-esque”-style ship, Mr Wylie said some in other towns have called authorities about a "suspicious vessel that looks like it could have dead bodies on board”.

Graeme Wylie built the replica 15th century caravel Notorious, taking him nine years. Emily Pidgeon.

The solid timber ship was made from 300 tonnes of logs, making it a force to be reckoned with.

"After being on her, we look at these modern yachts and they put a chill through our spine, they're so light and flimsy,” Mr Wylie said.

Notorious will set sail tomorrow heading north to Rosslyn Bay.