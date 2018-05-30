Why Gladstone fisherman are losing it over these new boats

SHIP & SAIL CHANDLERY: Manager Pat Laws and Sales Manager Michael Robinson show off their new range of Quintrex boats.

THE POPULAR Quintrex runabout is back and Ship and Sail chandlers Pat Laws says it the perfect choice for Gladstone's fishermen.

"The Renegade models are ideal for heading offshore, exploring the harbour or running pots up the estuaries," he said.

"They really are the complete all-rounder."

A few changes have been made to the new models.

"The new ones have the Eclipse Hull, which makes for an ultra-light and very stable ride," Mr Laws said.

"The bow has a reverse chine and a much wider front end.

"This gives you more room up the front end for sitting and much more storage in the anchor well.

"Plus the gunnel is 20 per cent higher which gives you a bigger volume inside and it's more stable when you're fishing out of it."

The hull's bigger footprint also has benefits when it comes to riding over the waves.

"The shape of the new hull makes it a very dry boat," Mr Laws said.

"The boats handle choppy water much better, instead of bashing their way through the waves like the old tinnies used to.

"There's definitely a big difference, they really do cut through the water a lot better and the faster you go the better the ride.

In fact Mr Laws described the ride as: "Pretty awesome."

We were out in the 5.1 metre model in 20 knot winds doing 38 knots (70kph) and it just floated over the waves."

Handling has also improved.

"They don't slip around corners, they don't even lean over," he said.

"There's no prop cavitation it just grips the whole way.

The Renegade side console is Quintrex's biggest seller in the state.

"We went with Quintrex because it's the number one selling boat in Australia," Mr Laws said.

"Although Quintrex is all about setting the standard, not competing.

"Also, they're built on the Gold Coast to handle Queensland's conditions, that's what makes them so popular."

Mr Laws added that the 420 Renegade is the ideal estuary boat.

"They've got plenty of room for three people and crab pots," he said.

"But they're easy enough for one person to handle if you prefer going fishing alone."

"For under $20,000 you'll have a boat which will meet all your fishing needs around Gladstone, probably for the rest of your life."