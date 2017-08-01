Gladstone Marina welcomes Pacific Jewel cruise ship

PREVIOUSLY: Cruise ship visit to inject $375K into Gladstone economy

GLADSTONE was in the spotlight once again as the P&O cruise ship, the Pacific Jewel, docked yesterday morning.

International and interstate tourists were among the lucky ones enjoying plenty of sunshine and scenic views of the marina from Spinnaker Park.

For the Gambian-Lugli family, enjoying a relaxing morning at Feast on East markets was part of grandma's 80th trip.

Mother-of-three Bernadette Gambian-Lugli was pleased with everything Gladstone had to offer.

"The views ... and it's a nice close-knit town and community," she said.

"The locals were very friendly when we went down to the town centre."