Jon never looked at Dany that way
TV

The only GoT moment that matters

by Wenlei Ma
20th May 2019 2:38 PM

SPOILERS AHEAD FOR GAME OF THRONES SERIES FINALE

When Jon neglected to pat very good boy Ghost goodbye two episodes ago on Game of Thrones, the internet was so very cross.

How could he! Cold!

Jon was torn a new one for being a bad fur parent. Never mind he just beat back the Night King - well, Arya beat the Night King but Jon helped.

That lack of affection for his most steadfast companion made him the most hated doggo owner there ever was - we exaggerate but the internet is a cruel beast.

The director of that non-goodbye, David Nutter, had to come out and defend it, saying he thought it was better to keep "Ghost off to the side".

It seemed like a cruel way to treat a pupper that had stood by Jon through everything, even death.

Love at first sight
Love at first sight

Now we know the real reason why. Nutter, who also directed the finale, was saving all that Ghost love for the finale.

Ghost's reunion with Jon is the very best moment of the series finale. No debate, I won't hear otherwise. It was paw-fect.

Sure, loads of other things happened. But don't tell me your heart didn't swell the most when Jon, walking through Castle Black and through the Wildlings, hears a little whimper and turns his head to find Ghost.

Jon never looked at Dany that way
This here is the only moment in this finale that matters
This here is the only moment in this finale that matters

 

A happy ending
A happy ending

There he stood, smiling, shuffling his feet. The best friends are reunited, and Jon bends down to give Ghost a well-deserved pat. Such a good boy.

When the gate to beyond The Wall opens and Jon, Tormund and the Wildlings pass through it, it's Ghost that leads the way.

The boys are truly where they belong. And together.

Game of Thrones is streaming on Foxtel Now

Share your TV and movies obsessions | @wenleima

Ghost would never leave Jon
Such a good boy!
game of thrones

