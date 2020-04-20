Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

The Office star dead at 64

by Brie Stimson
20th Apr 2020 9:34 AM

Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for playing Vikram on the sitcom The Office, has died at 64.

Chowdhry's character on the show was a telemarketer whom Steve Carrell's character, Michael Scott, recruited as part of his "dream team" when he was trying to form his own paper company.

Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.
Chowdhry in The Office with Steve Carrell.

"For all those who knew Ranjit, the funeral will be held tomorrow and a gathering to celebrate his life and share stories on May 5th. With love, Raell," the actor's half-sister wrote on Instagram this week.

Chowdhry lived in New York City but had gone back to his native India and was unable to return due to coronavirus.

He died in Mumbai on Wednesday during emergency surgery for a ruptured ulcer in his intestine, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Chowdhry starred in several Bollywood films before breaking into Hollywood where he had roles on shows like Cosby, Prison Break, Law & Order: SVU and NYPD Blue.

This article originally appeared in Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as The Office star dead at 64

More Stories

deaths enteratinment steve carrell the office

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 49 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different charges and matters.

        • 20th Apr 2020 8:44 AM
        Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        premium_icon Ex-bricklayer asked if he ‘liked it’ in prison by magistrate

        Crime The man had taken on a landscaping role while he was on remand.

        Township postpones milestone celebrations

        premium_icon Township postpones milestone celebrations

        News IT WAS set to be a huge celebration but a Boyne Valley township will have to wait...

        Neighbourhood finds way to have fun within COVID-19 rules

        premium_icon Neighbourhood finds way to have fun within COVID-19 rules

        News A TANNUM SANDS neighbourhood has discovered a way to still have fun on a Saturday...