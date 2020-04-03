The Observer remains open in print and online

T HE Observer has weathered many a storm, hand in hand, with the Gladstone community.

Coronavirus, in that regard, is no different.

But the pandemic is hitting with such force that everyone is feeling some sort of impact. We’re no different. Revenues are down, but contrary to the social media fake news that is doing the rounds, we are here to stay.

News Corp, our owner, did this week confirm its metro community newspapers, including Brisbane-based Quest, would suspend print publications.

That does not include The Observer.

Business closures and job losses everywhere have occurred as a result of health warnings across the globe and, sadly, journalists are not exempt from this.

Weeks ago we made the decision, as a public health measure, to close our Auckland St office.

The staff in our editorial and advertising departments also made the switch to working from home.

But our operations remain unchanged.

The Observeris committed to delivering the latest news directly to you, both online and in print. While some advertisers are struggling, we are seeing increased print and online readership.

There have been changes to our print edition. Some of our regular features such as Pulse have gone on pause.

Times are tough for all of us, so it is important, where possible, that we unite as one community and support local.