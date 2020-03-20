The number you need if you’re stuck in isolation

The Queensland Government has set up a new hotline for those people in self-quarantine for COVID-19 who can’t get access to food or medicine.

SICK or quarantined Queenslanders who need food or medicine can ring a new government hotline for help.

The State Government has set up a Community Recovery Hotline on 1800 173 349 for people who are self-quarantined for COVID-19 on medical advice but cannot access essential food and medication.

The hotline will arrange for charities to drop groceries at the door.

"The hotline can work with charities and non-government organisations to arrange the non-contact delivery of essential food and medication to people in quarantine with no other means of support,'' a spokeswoman for the Department of Communities, Disability Services and Seniors said.

The hotline was set up after questions from The Courier-Mail revealed confusion about which agency would help people confined to their homes without food or medicine.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young said people in COVID-19 isolation should "call an ambulance'' if they become sick.

"If someone's in quarantine and they need help they just need to pick up the phone and ring 13HEALTH (13 43 25 84) to organize food and pharmaceutical deliveries,'' she said.

"We will organise healthcare if that's needed.''

The Queensland Health website refers people to the Red Cross for help "organising the delivery of groceries, access to educational materials or replacement of medications''.

But Red Cross said it offered "psycho-social counselling'' and alerted government agencies to people needing help.

A spokesman said people needing food could use Uber Eats or Deliveroo.

Queensland Council of Social Service chief executive Aimee McVeigh said some charities had stopped food vans for the homeless.

Coles yesterday said it had suspended online orders and home deliveries but would contact nursing homes, childcare centres, jails, charities and disability agencies this week to "determine how we can continue to deliver to them during this period''.

