The ninth annual Tannum Crab Classic fun day

SIDEWAYS STEPS: Tim Faux and Jordan Holden show off a couple of the runners in the crab race at the 2018 Tannum Crab Classic. Matt Taylor GLA250318CRAB

THE Tannum Crab Classic entered its ninth year over the weekend, in a bid to raise funds and awareness for male suicide prevention and local disabled children.

Culminating in a family fun day yesterday at Boyne Island's Dennis Park, was a proud time for organiser Ernie Vaughn who lost his best mate Jack to suicide.

"We want to make a difference and make something happen," Mr Vaughn said.

"This is all about trying to stop someone else from doing it (taking their own life).

"We have turned a bad situation into something good.

"He (Jack) would be stoked to see something like this in memory of him."

Hoping to attract a crowd of 2000-3000 for the fun day, Mr Vaugh said organisers hoped to raise up to $30,000 over the weekend, which also included a three-day beach trip prior.

The fun day included a crab pot challenge, crab auction and crab race, as well as live music and food and market stalls.

With entry just a gold coin donation, all funds are provided to Gladstone Community Linking Agency which will then distribute money to families in need.

All money made over the weekend will go back to the local community.