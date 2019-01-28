The new upgrades planned for Clinton Park

ELEVEN community groups are sharing $234,794.94 in funding from the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Clinton Park Sports Association is one of two groups to receive $35,000.

President Andrew Pelling said the money would be spent upgrading field lighting at Clinton Park.

"What we're going to use it for is an upgrade to the light bulbs from a normal bulb to LED bulb which will cut the cost (of electricity) by about a third,” Mr Pelling said.

He said the funds would cover the cost of two of six poles, and this was the first part of an effort to upgrade the entire field's lighting.

"For the two poles that we're going to use it's going to increase it from about 100 to 300 lux,” Mr Pelling said.

The field at the Aerodrome Rd and Dawson Highway intersection is used by cricket, AFL and football clubs such as Gladstone Suns (formally Mudcrabs) and Clinton FC.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the Gambling Community Benefit Fund grants would assist recipients in making the community a better place

"Our community ... is receiving a much-needed boost to support the development of various projects and initiatives as the GCBF enters its 25th year,” Mr Butcher said.

Groups interested in applying for the next round can visit justice.qld.gov.au/grants.