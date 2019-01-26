Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast UV levels to be extreme for the Gladstone region - between 14 and 15. Matt Taylor GLA010218RIPS
The new reason why you should apply sunscreen each morning

Mark Zita
by
26th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
GLADSTONE residents are warned to apply sunscreen as part of their regular morning routine to reduce their risk of developing skin cancer and/or melanoma.

For today and the long weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology has forecast ultraviolet radiation levels to be extreme for the Gladstone region - between 14 and 15.

In comparison, the recommended level without the need of sunscreen is three.

UVR is the main cause of skin cancer and melanoma, with effects not noticeable immediately.

QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute Associate Professor Rachel Neale said there was now clear evidence on the benefits of daily sunscreen use.

"Up until now, most public health organisations have recommended applying sunscreen ahead of planned outdoor activities but haven't specifically recommended applying it every day as part of a morning routine,” Prof Neale said.

"In Australia, we get a lot of incidental sun exposure from everyday activities such as walking to the bus stop or train station or hanging out washing.”

She said the damage to DNA caused by skin cancer and melanoma could build up with repeated small doses of sunlight.

"We have come to a consensus that Australians should apply sunscreen every day when the maximum UV level is forecast to be three or higher,” Prof Neale said.

"For much of Australia, that means people should apply sunscreen all year round.”

Cancer Council Australia prevention adviser Craig Sinclair said a new morning routine would make a real difference in reducing skin cancer rates.

"Australia has one of the highest skin cancer rates in the world and research shows that sunscreen helps prevent skin cancer, ” Mr Sinclair said.

"The advice is now simple: make sunscreen part of your morning routine.”

