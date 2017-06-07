The new law Gladstone cat owners need to know

FROM June 16 all cat owners in the Gladstone region will need approval from the council to breed their cats.

It comes after Gladstone Regional Council enacted cat breeding approvals at its general meeting on Tuesday.

Council's environment and community services committee chair Cr Cindi Bush said the council would issue relevant approval conditions and penalties would apply to owners who failed to adhere to the conditions or allowed their cat to breed without prior approval.

"Once approval is granted, cat owners will be issued with a registered breeding number which they will need to include as part of any sale advertisement," she said.

"The change will be actioned on a complaints received basis, so residents are encouraged to contact council if a cat and/or kitten is being advertised for sale without a registered breeding number."

Visit www.gladstone. qld.gov.au/breeding-permits.