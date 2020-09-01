The new bar made of glitter

Featuring 5kg of glitter, welcome to the sparkliest bar on the block

A BAR covered in 5kg of glitter, CO2-charged cocktails, and a fit-out inspired by Peter Gabriel's kooky Sledgehammer video clip, meet the new Commercial Road Public Bar in Newstead.

The quirky venue in Brisbane's inner north will open next week on September 9 and promises to be something unlike the city has seen before.

"We just want to create a space where locals and the community can come no matter what demographic they are and I'll have a little bit of something for everyone," said owner Kyle Weir.

The decor at the new Commercial Road Public Bar in Newstead channels an art studio.

The fit-out will resemble an art studio, featuring the sparkling glitter bar at its centre, which Weir and his dad constructed by hand. There'll also be fun elements like pictures of Harry Styles and Freddie Mercury in a dress, plus a graffiti drawing of Weir's five-year-old daughter, Army.

"It's pretty lairy. It's really cool," said Weir.

Pumping up the party vibe will be '80s and '90s music in the evenings, with lounge beats by day so guests can relax.

The unfinished glitter bar the new Commercial Road Public Bar in Newstead will feature a total of 5kg of glitter.

The bar was originally supposed to open in January, but building delays, followed by COVID-19 has seen its launch pushed back a whopping nine months.

While Weir said the postponement meant keeping the project going was "touch and go", he used the setback to tweak the final offering, elevating the food and refining the drinks list.

The result will see chef Jackson Mackie (ex-Little Truffle, Mermaid Beach) deliver a menu of gourmet snacks like wagyu bresaola with fresh horseradish or white anchovies with gremolata, alongside stone-fired pizzas, including a variety of vegan and vegetarian options.

Some of the food offering at the new Commercial Road Public Bar in Newstead.

The wine list promises plenty for the adventurous, with an interesting mix of natural drops from hard-to-find labels, plus canned wine and half bottles; while beers will run from craft to XXXX.

But the big star will be low alcoholic cocktails, with the venue using a special keg machine to charge blends like the Honey, Balayage and Kindness with CO2 for a fizzy sensation. There'll also be classics like a daiquiri, whisky sour, Tommy's margarita and more.

Originally published as The new Brisbane bar made of glitter