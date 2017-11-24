The NBN crews are on our streets

IT'S STARTED: Expect to see more construction crews and cabling around town.

INSTALLATION of the NBN has started in Gladstone Central with parts of Clinton, Kirkwood, Glen Eden, Telina, South Gladstone, New Auckland and South Trees first off the bat.

Areas which will be connected to the NBN via towers are also in progress. Areas where towers are being installed rather than cabling are in low population density areas and will have a wireless connection to the NBN.

Local NBN spokesperson Lynette Keep said the towers at Elizabeth Peak and River Branch were operational.

The tower at Moolyung is due to be operational by the end of this quarter and Beecher, Burua, and Mount Larcom are expected to be operational in the second quarter of 2018, she said.

Ms Keep said it was important to remember there could be delays, but if all went smoothly, the anticipated operational dates would be accurate.

She said once an area was connected and the NBN network was switched on, residents and businesses had an 18-month window to contact their preferred phone or internet provider and arrange the switch to the new service.

"All premises get direct mail that provides important information about the disconnection date for the address and explains they need to contact a phone or internet provider to switch to an NBN powered plan," Ms Keep said.

"We also continue sending correspondence during this 18 month period to homes and businesses that have not yet made the switch.

"A final piece of mail is sent via register mail five weeks ahead of the disconnection date to premises that have not yet made the switch."

Ms Keep said the NBN anticipates 27,500 premises in the Gladstone region will be connected between March and July next year. The forecast for each area is below:

March 2018 - Agnes Water, Tannum Sands.

April 2018 - Benaraby, Boyne Island, Burua, Wurdong Heights, Kirkwood, South Gladstone, Sun Valley, Telina, Glen Eden, O'Connell, South Trees, Toolooa.

May 2018 - Clinton, Kirkwood, New Auckland, Barney Point, South Gladstone, South Trees, Toolooa.

June 2018 - Kin Kora, New Auckland, West Gladstone, Callemondah, Gladstone Central.

July 2018 - Calliope, Byellee, Clinton, Kirkwood, Barney Point, Gladstone Central.

For more information go to https://www1.nbnco.com.au/learn-about-the-nbn/rollout-map.html