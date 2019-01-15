Why small Gladstone business changed its name and look

Tracey Dieters and Zoe Yarker at the newly rebranded My Foot Dr.

Tracey Dieters and Zoe Yarker at the newly rebranded My Foot Dr. Matt Taylor GLA090119FOOT

SHOES, Feet & Gear at 1/146 Auckland St may have changed it's name and look, but the dedicated team of podiatrists will continue to do their best to keep Gladstone's residents on their feet.

Head Podiatrist Tracey Dieters said the store has joined the national podiatry group My Foot Dr.

"They have over 70 other locations across Australia," she said.

"Including three locations in central Queensland in Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Mackay.

"Joining with a national network gives us access to the latest podiatry equipment, training and research to help maintain healthy feet."

The centre has three full time podiatrists.

"We have a lot of people coming in with nail problems, the elderly who can't reach to cut their toenails, ingrown toenail surgery, fitting custom leg braces, helping with prescription orthotics and providing advice on the best shoes for each person," Ms Dieters said.

She said the name change signified a new direction for the centre.

"The centre may look different but we'll continue to offer the same quality services we have delivered since 2001" Ms Dieters said.

This month the team at My FootDr Gladstone are offering complimentary kid's foot health screenings.

Parents concerned about their children's feet, whether it be pain, uneven shoe wear, a lump or spot, or the way they are walking, are encouraged to call the clinic on 49729663.

Or book online at www.myfootdr.com.au to schedule a free screening appointment before the 8th February.