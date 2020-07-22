The most delicious, authentic lamingtons you’ll ever make

A QUEENSLAND FAVOURITE: Sandi Blinco from Allora QCWA says while the lamington is a popular choice, she is more partial to scones.

A QUEENSLAND FAVOURITE: Sandi Blinco from Allora QCWA says while the lamington is a popular choice, she is more partial to scones.

TODAY the world celebrates the iconic Aussie treat, the lamington, and there could be no better way to honour the humble bakery staple than by making one of your own, using the expert tips and tricks of the Allora Queensland Country Women's Association.

The Australian Lamington Appreciation Society marked July 21 as Lamington Day, with the goal of preserving the national tradition for many generations to come.

The treat was named after the Governor of Queensland, Lord Lamington, who was having his favourite yellow cake served to his guests when the maid accidentally dropped the dessert into melted chocolate.

According to lamington lore, the Lord recommended the maid cut the cake into squares and roll them in coconut shavings to salvage the food and allow his guests to eat without additional mess.

He is on record referring to lamingtons as "those bloody poofy woolly biscuits", though it is said he thoroughly enjoyed them.

QCWA member Kate Gordon has made "countless" lamingtons in her day, often selling them in fundraisers.

Fortunately for the readers of the Daily News, Mrs Gordon was kind enough to share her recipe, the secret to which lies in the cake's consistency.

"You must use a good butter cake, not a sponge cake," she advised, pushing back against colloquial knowledge.

Once the cake is baked, it must be frozen before adding the sauce because otherwise it will become a crumbly mess.

Applying the icing requires a skewer, or a cake tester stick, and Mrs Gordon suggests doing the sides first, followed by the bottom, and then the top.

"Have the icing nice and thin, very thin," she said.

The addition of jam is a total no-go and the Allora QCWA does not advise it.

Without further ado, here is how you can make your own lamingtons at home.

Ingredients

Cake

½ cup butter at room temperature

1 cup of sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ cups self raising flour

1 cup full cream milk

Chocolate icing

2 cups of caster sugar

⅔ cup of full cream milk

1 tsp of butter at room temperature

1 tbsp of cocoa powder

Shredded coconut

Method

Cake

Cream together the butter and sugar using a hand or stand mixer at high speed.

Add the eggs, one at a time, continue mixing at medium speed.

Add the flour and the milk, alternately.

Pour into a 24X28 cm greased lamington tin

Bake for 30 mins at 170C

Turn them out to cool on a cake wire, then cut them up and freeze them until completely cooled.

Chocolate icing

Put the cocoa and the sugar into a small pot over medium heat, and add the milk and butter

Turn the heat to high and stir until its boiling

Use the skewer to dip the frozen lamington into the icing, ensure any icing drips into a container as it may be added back to the pot, to ensure nothing goes to waste.

Roll in coconut.