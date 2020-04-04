Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
White-faced heron.
White-faced heron.
Pets & Animals

The most common heron in Australia

Allan Briggs
4th Apr 2020 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE white-faced heron loves wetlands, creeks, estuaries and mudflats and is the most common heron in Australia.

It is mostly light blue-grey in colour with a characteristic white face, a long, slim neck and a pointed, grey-black bill.

The legs are long and dull yellow in colour, with both sexes being similar.

It feeds on a wide variety of prey, including fish, insects and amphibians.

Food is obtained in a variety of ways, such as walking and disturbing prey, using its foot to stir up mud or simply standing in the water and watching for movement.

Its long bill can be used to spear fish or pick insects from the water. It will also be seen feeding with ibis to take advantage of any food that is found.

When flying, they have a very slow and graceful wing beat and often travel with the neck outstretched and the feet trailing behind.

When breeding, the birds have long feathers (nuptial plumes) on the head, neck and back, as in the photo.

They build a very untidy nest of sticks on the branch of a tree and lay up to five eggs.

The chicks are very demanding and the parents have to work hard to feed them.

The best places to see them are Police Creek, Tondoon ­Botanic Gardens and Gladstone ­Marina Parklands.

Social distancing and the requirement to stay home as much as possible is limiting our movements, so it may be an opportunity to get to know the birds in your garden.

Send me a photo or a description if you are not sure what species you see. abriggs@irock.com.au

briggsy's birds briggsys birds
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: What Gladstone is doing in isolation

        premium_icon PHOTOS: What Gladstone is doing in isolation

        News Keeping entertained is important, so we asked our readers what they were up to.

        Doctor encourages patience over flu shots

        premium_icon Doctor encourages patience over flu shots

        News He said there were plenty of needles, but it would take a couple of months to get...

        Departing doctor wants politics out of healthcare

        premium_icon Departing doctor wants politics out of healthcare

        News Outgoing doctor has his say on the Mater purchase proposal.

        Gladstone region councillors all but decided

        premium_icon Gladstone region councillors all but decided

        Council News With about 72 per cent of votes counted, the top eight look positioned to hold...