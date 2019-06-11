The more the merrier at Gladstone Athletics Club

ATHLETICS: All the hard work that the newly-established committee has paid dividends for the Gladstone Athletics Club.

The club won the Registration Award at the annual Little Athletics Queensland (LAQ) Conference and Workshop in Brisbane.

This award acknowledged clubs that had the biggest rise in registration numbers in a season for clubs with more than 100 registrations.

Gladstone Athletics Club centre manager Shane Gibson was rapt with the result.

"There has been a 52 per cent increase in registration numbers which is a massive increase," he said.

Gibson, whose wife Jo is the Gladstone Athletics Club secretary, said more parents had come on board in various roles to lessen the workload of the committee.

"It's the hard work from the whole committee and we have got more people involved," he said.

"We're very happy and surprised because we are a small club and the Brisbane clubs have 300-400 registered kids.

Brand-new attire and watering system to help make the CQ Uni Oval off Derby Street lush had contributed with the registration increase.

"We have new uniforms and new sprinklers that were put in earlier in the year," Gibson said.

Registrations swelled from 102 in 2017-18 to 155 for the 2018-19 season.

Gibson said the workshop also focussed on the future development of young athletes.

"It was also about nutrition and the structure of LAQ, timing and measurements," he said.

"That way, it allows LAQ to keep records of the athletes."

"During the conference, there were some workshops and meetings that discussed future plans and changes for the next few seasons."

Early preparations had begun at the Gladstone Athletics Club because it will host the Regionals in March next year.

"All the regional teams from the state will come to Gladstone," Gibson said.

"It's for the athletes to qualify for the state titles in April after the Regionals."