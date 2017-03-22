The Moonsets are pathing the way with unique sounds

LIVE MUSIC: The Moonsets are coming to Gladstone to perform their quirky natural sounds.

WITH chooks clucking in the background of their Sunshine Coast home, it's clear where their earthy inspiration comes from.

The Moonsets, formerly The Flumes, use the natural surrounds to express their artistic music.

"What we are doing ... we've swapped out our guitar for a harp,” band member Stephan Beattie said.

With Kayt Wallace on harp and vocals, Beattie on bass, guitar and vocals and 'Bam Bam' Norden on drums and percussion, the trio frequently star on Triple J Unearthed.

Having formed The Flumes in 2008, Beattie said they had to change the band's name to avoid confusion with pop star Flume.

The Moonsets are coming to Gladstone to perform in their unique trio band. Contributed.

"We've been The Flumes since (Flume) was in primary school,” he said.

"When someone steals your name and goes on and eclipses you commercially, it's not what we're interested in.

"We love playing and touring, but we're not that kind of commercial pop act, it's never been us and never will be.

"To maintain what we do, we had to re-brand.”

Launching their new band name late last year, Beattie said it took them a couple of years to decide on the perfect band name.

"Kayt and I have a ritual ... we wander down to the gate and sit at the lemon tree and watch the moon rise ... and set,” he said.

"It was one of those moments, an epiphany and we decided on moonsets.”

Using surrounding nature to influence their song writing, Beattie said the band fell together very naturally.

Kayt started learning the harp after her mother gave her one after a tour of the Celtic rim.

"Kayt played that harp until it fell apart, now it's an heirloom floating around the house,” he said.

"It helped find our feet with our sound, completely a magical occurrence.”

Beattie said their sound was completely unique, with no other bands playing the same sounds as they did.

"I think if we were just a guitar band we wouldn't have lasted this long,” he said. "It's a constant source of challenged and creative enrichment ... we both write the songs, it's something we love doing.”

With songs written about natural influences in life, the break up songs can be confused with relationships, where Beattie said they were about giving away other thigns.

"A lot of our songs can be misconstrued,” he said.

"It might sound like a break up, but it's actually about giving up cigarettes.”

The trio have been highly condemned four times at the Queensland Music Awards which Beattie said was a humbling moment.

"They're more valuable to us because its our peers, it's not the big end of the music industry ... so what we're doing is something great and entirely meaningful,” he said.

The Moonsets will perform in Gladstone on Saturday at Crow Street Creative's Eats and Beats from 6pm.

Entry is $5, kids are free.