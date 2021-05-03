The moment local beachgoers came to brave Gemma’s rescue

Gemma Owen gives the thumbs up after being helped by kind locals at Agnes.

Gemma Owen gives the thumbs up after being helped by kind locals at Agnes.

For Agnes Water teen Gemma Owen, every day is about living life to the best. It’s why she’s able to smile and take joy from the fact she can now say she’s had a ride in a rescue chopper.

Gemma, who turns 14 in July, is the second youngest of seven children and was born with Koolen-de Vries syndrome, which can affect development, but it’s never stopped her living her dreams.

The high schooler explained what happened while she was learning to surf at Agnes Water on Sunday.

“I was trying to catch a wave, the water was strong, the waves were big,” she said.

“I went to stand up and I fell off the board hit my knee.

“I thought my knee was scratched, I reached down and felt it, then it hurt so bad.

“The waves and board were hitting me and I was screaming with pain.”

It was in that moment that two men first came to her aid, one she knows as “Arty”.

“(They) helped me onto the board and carried me out the water on the board,” she said.

“It was the worst pain in my life.”

A statement from RACQ Capricorn Rescue released yesterday said paramedics arrived to stabilise Gemma, transporting her so she could be picked up from a sports field due to there being limited areas to land the chopper by the beach.

“The patient had her knee realigned by the onboard critical care paramedic and doctor,” the statement read.

“She was then stabilised for flight and transported to Gladstone Hospital for further scans.”

Thanking her rescuers, Gemma said she was forever grateful.

The rescue chopper came to Gemma's aid in an Agnes Water sports ground.

“Thank you for helping me at the beach when I dislocated my knee, it means a lot to me that so many people cared about me. I got to ride in a helicopter!” she said.

Gemma’s sister Storm said she was blown away by the kindness shown to her precious sibling.

“Gemma was in an immense amount of pain, she was confused and scared,” she said.

“The kindness of our beautiful community kept her as comfortable as possible before our mum was able to get there.”

Storm said Agnes Water had shown incredible community spirit.

“If you helped in any way today, please let us know so we can thank you personally,” she said.

“Agnes, you should be so proud of yourself. Gemma will never forget this moment, you’ll be a story our family tells forever now.

“We love you guys.

“Thank you to all the medical personnel who attended to her, keeping her pain at bay, popping her knee in and treating her with love and compassion.”

Storm said her sister has never let her disability get in the way of loving life and is passionate about baking, swimming, horse riding and taking the ride-on to check the mail.

“Her disability doesn’t hold her back, she gives everything a go and gives everything 100 per cent all the time,” she said.

“She never complains about having her condition, she walks with her head held high and makes the most of every moment.

“This will be a story she will tell for the rest of her life, it will make her even braver.”

Storm described her little sister as a person who “feels like home”.

“My sister is still tender today, but she is healing up very nicely, she has her knee brace and a great story ready for school tomorrow,” she said.

Gemma is happily recovering with her best mate in the world, Diesel the bull terrier, right by her side.

“She feels like home to us, but he is home to her,” Storm said.

“She is a breath of fresh air, not much worries her.”

Originally published as The moment local beachgoers came to brave Gemma’s rescue