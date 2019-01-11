The modest front of this Agnes gem is a glorious deception
THIS house is a good lesson in why you should not judge a book by its cover.
The simple facade of 104 Bloodwood Ave South at Agnes Water conceals a luxurious and expansive interior.
The fully furnished and ready-to-move-in four-bedroom, three-bathroom beach house is perched high at the Sunrise at 1770 Estate at Agnes Water.
PRDnationwide Agnes Water sales consultant Grant Rapley said a "flowing” design was made possible through open-plan living and ocean views down to Wreck Rock Beach.
He said the full-length, glass sliding doors offered plenty of light.
"And it has high ceilings, which let in additional light,” Mr Rapley said.
"It's a sense of flowing ... it's about letting the ocean and surrounding bush into the house.”
Mr Rapley said the relaxed and spacious design highlighted white and beach-style tones, which were complemented by polished timber flooring.
"It's an eco-estate so the homes that are built there have to fit in with their natural surrounds,” he said.
The residence covers almost 500sqm and includes a study, storeroom, integrated BOSE sound system, back-to-grid solar system, a main deck with a spa overlooking the coral reef and a resort-style infinity pool.
The kitchen is fully fitted with quality appliances and a large island.
The house is on sale for $1,299,000.
For more information phone Mr Rapley on 0409749500.