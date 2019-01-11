Menu
FOR SALE: 104 Bloodwood Ave South, Agnes Water.
The modest front of this Agnes gem is a glorious deception

Noor Gillani
by
11th Jan 2019 3:50 PM
THIS house is a good lesson in why you should not judge a book by its cover.

The simple facade of 104 Bloodwood Ave South at Agnes Water conceals a luxurious and expansive interior.

The fully furnished and ready-to-move-in four-bedroom, three-bathroom beach house is perched high at the Sunrise at 1770 Estate at Agnes Water.

PRDnationwide Agnes Water sales consultant Grant Rapley said a "flowing” design was made possible through open-plan living and ocean views down to Wreck Rock Beach.

He said the full-length, glass sliding doors offered plenty of light.

"And it has high ceilings, which let in additional light,” Mr Rapley said.

"It's a sense of flowing ... it's about letting the ocean and surrounding bush into the house.”

Mr Rapley said the relaxed and spacious design highlighted white and beach-style tones, which were complemented by polished timber flooring.

"It's an eco-estate so the homes that are built there have to fit in with their natural surrounds,” he said.

The residence covers almost 500sqm and includes a study, storeroom, integrated BOSE sound system, back-to-grid solar system, a main deck with a spa overlooking the coral reef and a resort-style infinity pool.

The kitchen is fully fitted with quality appliances and a large island.

The house is on sale for $1,299,000.

For more information phone Mr Rapley on 0409749500.

