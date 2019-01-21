The message police want drivers to hear during busy period

Police have urged drivers to take extra care in the final week of school holidays.

GLADSTONE drivers are asked to take care on the roads as the school holiday period winds down.

Senior Sergeant Shaune English said many people would be on the roads at this period.

"We're starting to see people returning home from the holidays," Sgt English said.

He said people would also be out and about for the Australia Day long weekend.

"It's going to be a busy period," Sgt. English said.

He said drivers in the region had been relatively well behaved on the roads, but said the year has not got off to a good start in terms of road incidents statewide.

"Every second day we see a message about someone getting killed on the road somewhere in the state," he said.

"Hopefully with the long weekend coming up, people would pay more attention (on our roads)."

Sgt English also reminded drivers that school zones will come back in to force from January 29.

"Start keeping an eye out for where (children) are and start slowing down," he said.

"Young kids are always excited going back to school and they're not always as vigilant as they should be.

"They're going to be all over the place."

Drivers are asked to be extra vigilant during this busy period.

"Everybody believes they're a fantastic driver, but you got to drive for everyone around you as well," Sgt. English said.