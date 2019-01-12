The memorial chair that honours Brent Holland's legacy

HONOURED: Daniel Whitby, Jenny Holland and John Kane, with a life sized cut-out of Brent Holland, at his memorial chair at Spinnaker Park.

FRIENDS and family of Brent Holland are proud of the legacy he left after passing away two years ago from leukaemia.

This week, Facebook followers voted for a photo of a chair dedicated in his honour as the cover photo for The Observer's page.

84 people reacted to the photograph, which was posted by mother Jenny Holland and taken by friend Daniel Whitby.

"Just a beautiful photo of Brent's chair,” Rosie Pervical said.

"That is just beautiful,” Tracy Hall said.

The chair was unveiled by the Gladstone Ports Corporation September 10, 2017.

Mother Jenny Holland said she felt proud when the company informed her they were going to honour Brent with the memorial.

"[I was] proud that an apprentice that had only been there for three years had made such good friends,” Ms Holland said.

"He had so much respect given to him that they were prepared to do that.”

Brent was diagnosed on February 24, 2016, and was flown down to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital on the same day.

He was feeling unwell weeks prior and had a blood test done to find out the cause.

"I was terrified,” Ms Holland said. "You know when the doctor's called you it's not good.”

Mr Whitby found the news difficult to process.

"I couldn't believe it - I had no idea, it was raw [emotion],” he said as he held back tears.

Co-worker John Kane has been proactive in encouraging other GPC employees to donate blood through the Blood4Brent group, set up by the family.

"We wanted to honour Brent's memory,” Mr Kane said.

Leukaemia is the 8th most diagnosed cancer in Australia.