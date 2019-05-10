The mechanical workshop empowering women

CCRDFV will hold another mechanical workshop designed to empower women gave attendees a basic knowledge of car maintenance.

ONE Gladstone program is giving women the confidence to take care of their own vehicles.

The Empowering Maintenance Program is a free two hour program which teaches participants some basic vehicle maintenance skills.

Female mechanic Tracey Ekeberg has volunteered her time to teach women skills such as how to change a tyre, how to check tyre pressure and how to care for windscreen wipers among other basic skills.

The aim of the program is to help women become empowered to be able to recognise and be confident to maintain your cars roadworthiness.

It coincides with Domestic and Family Violence awareness month.

Gladstone Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence vice chair Karen Harris said inability to look after cars was one debilitating factor when it came to leaving abusive relationships.

"We saw the gap that was needed for women that would often escape domestic violence situations and their car would not be road worthy or it may have been tampered with at some stage,” Ms Harris said.

"The program is about going over the vehicles of the people who attend those workshops.”

Ms Harris said the EMP provided an opportunity to learn basic vehicle maintenance to increase self-confidence and reduce reliance on others.

This program is open to anyone to attend, from those learning to drive, to those who have been driving for years but need a refresher on vehicle maintenance

EMP

When: Sunday, May 12, 2019

Where: Location provided on registration

Contact: 0407793016