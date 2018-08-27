HERE'S TO YOU: Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett serves morning tea to Gayle Young and Heather Kroesen at the Mayor's seniors week morning tea, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 25 August, 2018.

HERE'S TO YOU: Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett serves morning tea to Gayle Young and Heather Kroesen at the Mayor's seniors week morning tea, held at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on 25 August, 2018. Matt Taylor GLA250818MTEA

THE Mayor's Senior Week Morning Tea was a great success and gave old friends a chance to catch up with each other and enjoy great entertainment.

Heather Kroesen said Seniors Week was about getting out and having fun.

"The morning tea is great and the food and the band makes for a fun morning.” Heather said.

"The Seniors Week activities and workshops were good and should go for two weeks and not one.”

Each year the Gladstone region mayor invites seniors to a free morning tea to celebrate Seniors Week with live entertainment, snacks and a chance to catch up with old friends and have a yarn or two.

It was hosted at the Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre on Saturday from 10am to 12pm. The Seniors Week was celebrated from August 18 to 26 with activities for the over over 55's held across the region.

Gladstone Region mayor Matt Burnett was waiting on tables and having a chat with the seniors every chance he got.

"There's about 300 people today and the seniors love it and it's one of my favourite events of the year,” Cr Burnett said.

"We've had some sponsors donate prizes and the band is playing some old favourites.

"It also gives the seniors a chance to reconnect with old friends.”

Another toe-tapper to the great music, Gayle Young spent the morning catching up with friends.

"The atmosphere of the place and the music and talking to friends has been great,” she said.

"The activities for Seniors Week were very popular and I believe a lot of them were filled out very quickly.”